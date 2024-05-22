Saints News Network

Saints Preseason Games Schedule Finalized

The Saints have times and dates for all three of their preseason games in August.

John Hendrix

November 27, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (38) during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
The New Orleans Saints have finalized their preseason schedule, as they announced on Wednesday morning. Here's a look at what the month of August holds for the team.

New Orleans Saints Preseason Schedule

  • Week 1: at Arizona Cardinals, Aug. 10 (FOX, 7 p.m. CT)
  • Week 2: at San Francisco 49ers, Aug. 18 (FOX, 7 p.m. CT)
  • Week 3: vs. Tennessee Titans, Aug. 25 (FOX, 1 p.m. CT)

The game against the 49ers will be nationally televised on FOX, while the other games will be broadcast locally on FOX 8/Gray TV. Here's the markets who will be able to catch the Saints.

New Orleans – WVUE-FOX 8
Alexandria – KALB
Baton Rouge – WAFB
Biloxi, Miss. – WLOX
Birmingham, Ala. – WVTM
Hattiesburg, Miss. – WDAM
Jackson, Miss. – WLBT
Lafayette – KATC
Lake Charles – KPLC
Meridian, Miss. – WTOK
Memphis, Tenn. – WMC
Mobile, Ala. – WKRG
Monroe – KNOE
Panama City, Fla. – WGHJ
Shreveport – KSLA

New Orleans is expected to hold joint practices with San Francisco ahead of their Week 2 matchup, which will surely help put their offense and defense to the test. The Saints will be in Irvine for training camp, so it makes sense for them to have two West Coast teams on the preseason docket from a logistics standpoint.

The Saints first regular season game will be at home against the Panthers on Sunday, Sep. 8 with a noon kickoff in the Superdome.

