Saints promote Michael Hodges to LB Coach

The New Orleans Saints have promoted former Assistant LB Coach Michael Hodges to LB Coach. Hodges’ promotion resulted from former LB Coach Mike Nolan’s departure to become the Dallas Cowboys’ Defensive Coordinator. Nolan accepted the position the day after New Orleans lost their 2020 Wild Card game to the Minnesota Vikings.

The Saints hired Hodges as a defensive assistant coach in 2017. He served under Mike Nolan in the 2019 regular season as the Assistant Linebackers Coach. Before accepting a position with New Orleans, Hodges served as Defensive Coordinator on the coaching staff of Eastern Illinois University. Eastern Illinois is Saints Head Coach Sean Payton’s alma mater. Hodges also coached at Fresno State University.

Hodges collegiate career was with Texas A & M University from 2008 to 2011. He was a walk-on for the Aggies and played the linebacker position.

The Saints All-Pro LB Demario Davis’ development resulted from Hodges’ contributions to the linebacking unit. The team has not released information pertaining to who will fill Hodges’ previous role as the assistant coach.

Hodges has two college degrees. He obtained a degree in BS, Sport Management and MS, Marketing from Texas A & M University.

Defensive Coordinator Dennis Allen is an A & M graduate. Hodges is the fourth Texas A & M alum currently on the Saints coaching staff.