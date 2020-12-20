Saints QB Jameis Winston Placed on Reserve/Covid-19 List

Just hours before kickoff against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, the New Orleans Saints have announced that quarterback Jameis Winston has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and will miss Sunday's game.

Winston is in his first year with the Saints and has completed 6 of 10 attempts this season for 75 yards in relief of Drew Brees. They had elevated him to No. 2 quarterback for this game behind Brees, who is returning from a four-game absence because of a rib injury.

Winston replaced Brees in the second half of a Week 10 win against the 49ers. Sean Payton elected to start backup quarterback Taysom Hill over the last four games with Brees being placed on injured reserve.

Nov 15, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) talks with quarterback Jameis Winston (2) after leaving the game with a injury during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

With Winston inactive Sunday, Hill will now be the only backup to Brees. On Saturday, New Orleans waived quarterback Trevor Siemian.

Hill's versatility on the team's special teams and other offensive sets may be affected by the news on Winston. New Orleans will already be without All-Pro WR Michael Thomas and WR/KR Deonte Harris, who were both placed on injured reserve on Saturday.

