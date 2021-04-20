Saints Re-Sign Will Clapp

New Orleans brings back another of their own free agents, re-signing versatile lineman Will Clapp.

The New Orleans Saints re-signed offensive lineman Will Clapp, according to ESPN's Field Yates. Clapp, 25, was an unrestricted free agent and all three of his NFL seasons with the Saints.

Clapp was a 7th round pick, the 245th overall selection, in the 2018 draft. He had played collegiately at LSU. Clapp appeared in three games as a rookie, starting one. He saw even more playing time in 2019, appearing in 14 games with 3 starts.

New Orleans Saints center Will Clapp (64). Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Clapp was released by the Saints at the end of training camp last season. He was re-signed to the team's practice squad, where he would eventually be promoted back to the active roster. Clapp saw action in eight contests during the 2020 season.

The 6’5” 311-Lb Clapp can play center or either guard position. His versatility, along with experience in the team's offensive system, could earn him an edge as he battles for a depth spot on one of the NFL's best offensive lines