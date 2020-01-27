Saints News Network
Home
News
Game Day
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Pro Bowl Players react to Kobe Bryant's Death

Kyle T. Mosley

Kobe Bryant
Jan 17, 2020; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Kobe Bryant poses for a portrait inside of his office in Costa Mesa, California. Bryant, one of the greatest NBA players in history, is building an impressive resume in his post-basketball career, including winning an Academy Award. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Hill-USA TODAY

Kobe.  NBA Champion.  The Black Mamba.  Legend.

Surreal. Uncertain how to feel. Sadden.

I watched Kobe on his draft night, full of excitement and later traded to a legendary franchise.  A franchise that he restored to prominence in the NBA, not once, but twice.  I observed how he evolved as a professional basketball player. The losses, wins, and championship triumphs.  How he handled controversy and conflict, his personal trials and tribulations, and recent smooth transition into retirement. Now, Kobe is gone.

Kobe Bean Bryant was an icon.  Not only to NBA fans, but to fans of various sports across the world.  His desire to win is revered by many.  His passion, tenacity, and fierce competitive spirit was legendary.  Today his legacy will be remembered and people will mourn the passing of one of the greatest sports figures in history.  

We cannot forget he was a man.  But most of all, a family man.  Kobe leaves a family left to journey the world without him as a husband, father, son, friend and loved one.  Kobe Bryant, his beautiful daughter Gianna "Gigi" Maria-Onore Bryant, and several passengers in a Sikorsky S-76 helicopter were killed after crashing in Calabasas, California on Sunday morning.  The world is in shock.  We are still processing the tragic loss of the person, Kobe Bryant.

SAINTS ON KOBE

News of his death had an immediate impact on NBA fans.  Perhaps it was the response from fans and players of other sports that resonated how important Kobe was in the world.  Especially, members of the New Orleans Saints.  10 Saints players were about to take the field and play in the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl in Orlando, Florida when they received word of his death in the NFC's locker room.  The players were emotional and sadden of the news.  According to the ESPN/ABC reporters covering the game, Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson gathered the players together to pray for the Bryant family.  

Here are some of the sentiments share by New Orleans Saints players on the future NBA Hall of Famer's death:

DREW BREES

"He inspired so many people," Drew Brees 

CAM JORDAN

MICHAEL THOMAS

The Saints WR spoke with The Advocate/NOLA reporter Amie Just and said,

"I just feel like it's a shocker right now," Thomas said. "It hasn't really settled in. We were pretty much talking about that the whole game on the sideline. Everyone looks up to him. For me being from LA, watching him growing up and knowing his story and reading his books, it's definitely a sad time right now."  The Advocate/NOLA.com

SAINTS PLAYERS AT THE PRO BOWL

The Pelicans were preparing to face the Boston Celtics in a Sunday afternoon contest.   The organization held a 24 second moment of silence in honor of Kobe Bryant.

Condolences to the entire Bryant family.

Saints News Network will provide extended coverage of Kobe's passing as details emerge.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Saints Wide Receiver Draft Prospects after the Senior Bowl

New Orleans Saints need to give WR Michael Thomas support. Analysis of four wide receiver prospects the New Orleans Saints could target after 2020 Senior Bowl.

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints Top 5 Potential Salary Cap Moves

New Orleans Saints may need to move on from a number of players to create salary cap space this offseason. Bob Rose examines the top five potential moves by the Saints front office.

Bob Rose

A Decade of Saints Success also includes Missed Opportunities for Super Bowls

How much longer will the Saints championship window remain open?

Bob Rose

by

Shawneegirl

Could Taysom Hill Be the Heir to Drew Brees' Throne?

Questions loom as the New Orleans Saints head into the 2020 offseason; chief among them is who will they look to as their long-term successor for an aging Drew Brees. They may already have their man.

Aaron S. Miller

by

Shawneegirl

Burning Saints offseason questions: What happens at quarterback?

The New Orleans Saints have none of their quarterbacks under contract for 2020, so what happens with Drew Brees, Teddy Bridgewater, and Taysom Hill?

John Hendrix

by

John Hendrix

Saints going to court to protect emails related to Archdiocese of New Orleans

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly going to court to keep hundreds of emails from the public that allegedly show public relations damage control for the area's Roman Catholic archdiocese.

John Hendrix

Saints mailbag: What should New Orleans do at wide receiver?

How should the New Orleans Saints address the needs at wide receiver? What other positions are needed? Who should get re-signed?

John Hendrix

by

Footballfan55

Mickey Loomis' Video on Drew Brees and Saints in 2019 https://twitter.com/Saints/status/1220081936556838913

Kyle T. Mosley

11 Saints Players preparing for 2020 NFL Pro Bowl

The New Orleans Saints will have 11 players representing the team at the NFL Pro Bowl on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

Connormchenry97

Top Offseason Needs for the Saints

The New Orleans Saints have several areas they'll need to address and improve heading into 2020, whether it be through free agency, the draft, or both.

John Hendrix

by

Footballfan55