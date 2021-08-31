Saints Release RB Devonta Freeman, per Report

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the New Orleans Saints released veteran running back Devonta Freeman.

The Saints, who had to move team operations to Dallas this week because of Hurricane Ida, have several roster moves to make by 4pm today to reach their 53-man roster.

New Orleans Saints running back Devonta Freeman (34) runs the ball against Jacksonville. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Freeman, 29, had signed with New Orleans early in training camp. A fourth-round selection in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Florida State, he was a productive back for division rival Atlanta for the first six years of his career.

He played five games for the New York Giants last season after being released by the Falcons.

Freeman, who has two 1,000-yard rushing seasons, has 6,217 all-purpose yards and 44 touchdowns in his career. He had just 24 rushing yards on 13 carries in two preseason games this season for New Orleans.

An impressive training camp by second-year RB Tony Jones Jr. put Freeman on the roster bubble. The Saints currently have Jones, Alvin Kamara, Latavius Murray, Dwayne Washington, and fullback Alex Armah on the roster at the position.

New Orleans also released undrafted rookie safety Eric Burrell on Monday evening.

All NFL teams must trim their rosters to 53 players by 4pm Eastern Time this afternoon. The Saints open the 2021 regular season when they host the Green Bay Packers on September 12.

