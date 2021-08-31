August 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsEditorialGame DaySNN Krewe+SchedulePodcastsVideosTraining CampSI.com
Search

Report: Saints Release RB Devonta Freeman

The New Orleans Saints released former Atlanta Falcons star RB Devonta Freeman.
Author:
Publish date:

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the New Orleans Saints released veteran running back Devonta Freeman.

The Saints, who had to move team operations to Dallas this week because of Hurricane Ida, have several roster moves to make by 4pm today to reach their 53-man roster.

Devonta Freeman

Freeman, 29, had signed with New Orleans early in training camp. A fourth-round selection in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Florida State, he was a productive back for division rival Atlanta for the first six years of his career.

He played five games for the New York Giants last season after being released by the Falcons.

Freeman, who has two 1,000-yard rushing seasons, has 6,217 all-purpose yards and 44 touchdowns in his career. He had just 24 rushing yards on 13 carries in two preseason games this season for New Orleans.

An impressive training camp by second-year RB Tony Jones Jr. put Freeman on the roster bubble. The Saints currently have Jones, Alvin Kamara, Latavius Murray, Dwayne Washington, and fullback Alex Armah on the roster at the position.

New Orleans also released undrafted rookie safety Eric Burrell on Monday evening. 

All NFL teams must trim their rosters to 53 players by 4pm Eastern Time this afternoon. The Saints open the 2021 regular season when they host the Green Bay Packers on September 12.

Follow Bob Rose on Facebook and Twitter @bobbyr2613.

USATSI_16627539_168388561_lowres
News

Jerry Jones: AT&T Stadium to Host Saints-Packers in Week 1, per Report

USATSI_16615694_168388561_lowres
News

Saints Release RB Devonta Freeman, per Report

USATSI_15360207_168388561_lowres
News

Saints: Benson Donates $1M, Official Statement on Hurricane Ida

USATSI_16627552_168388561_lowres
News

Saints, NFL, and City Face Dilemmas Ahead of Week 1 After Hurricane Ida

USATSI_16564881_168388561_lowres
News

Saints to Move Team Operations in Preparation for Hurricane Ida, per Report

USATSI_16627539_168388561_lowres
News

BREAKING: Saints-Cardinals Preseason Game Canceled Because of Hurricane Ida

USATSI_14819587_168388561_lowres
News

Saints Sign DT Damion Square, According to Source

Dinner with the Davises Part 2, 2
News

'Dinner with the Davises' Will Be Tonight in Kenner