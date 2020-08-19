Saints Release Rookie CB Tino Ellis

The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have released rookie UDFA CB Tino Ellis to make room for newly signed TE Ethan Wolf. Ellis will still receive part of his guaranteed contract, as part of an injury settlement reached for an undisclosed injury that the rookie suffered in practice. New Orleans signed Ellis, a rookie out of Maryland, after he was not selected in last spring's draft. He had 1 interception, a fumble recovery, 1 fumble forced, 5 tackles for loss, and 21 passes defended during four collegiate years with the Terrapins.

The release of Ellis leaves the Saints with six corners on their roster in Marshon Lattimore, Janoris Jenkins, P.J. Williams, Justin Hardee, Patrick Robinson, and rookie UDFA Keith Washington.

