Saints Released Beleaguered Kicker Rosas

The New Orleans Saints officially released beleaguered place kicker Aldrick Rosas from its 53-man roster.
Rosas made 1-of-4 field goal attempts, and connected on 13-of-13 extra points attempts for New Orleans.
New Orleans signed K Cody Parkey after terminating Rosas' contract.
In another roster mover, the Saints defensive end Jalyn Holmes was added to the active roster from the practice squad.
