Saints Released Beleaguered Kicker Rosas

The New Orleans Saints officially released beleaguered place kicker Aldrick Rosas from its 53-man roster.

Sep 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New Orleans Saints special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi talks to kicker Aldrick Rosas (6) after his 2nd missed field goal of the game against New England Patriots during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Rosas made 1-of-4 field goal attempts, and connected on 13-of-13 extra points attempts for New Orleans.

New Orleans signed K Cody Parkey after terminating Rosas' contract.

In another roster mover, the Saints defensive end Jalyn Holmes was added to the active roster from the practice squad.

Sep 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New Orleans Saints place kicker Aldrick Rosas (6) reacts after missing a field goal against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

TERMINATIONS OF VESTED VETERANS

NEW ORLEANS

Rosas, Aldrick, K, Southern Oregon

FREE AGENT SIGNINGS

NEW ORLEANS

Holmes, Jalyn, DE, Ohio State (From New Orleans Practice Squad)

PRACTICE SQUAD TRANSACTIONS

NEW ORLEANS

Thompson, Bryce, DB, Tennessee

CONTRACTS TERMINATED BY PLAYER

NEW ORLEANS

Holmes, Jalyn, DE, Ohio State

(Also see ACTIVE LIST ADDITIONS)

Reiter, Austin, C, South Florida (Signed by Miami)

