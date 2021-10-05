Saints Released Beleaguered Kicker Rosas

October 5, 2021
Saints Release Kicker Rosas

The New Orleans Saints officially released beleaguered place kicker Aldrick Rosas from its 53-man roster.
The New Orleans Saints officially released beleaguered place kicker Aldrick Rosas from its 53-man roster.  

Rosas made 1-of-4 field goal attempts, and connected on 13-of-13 extra points attempts for New Orleans.  

New Orleans signed K Cody Parkey after terminating Rosas' contract.

In another roster mover, the Saints defensive end Jalyn Holmes was added to the active roster from the practice squad.

TERMINATIONS OF VESTED VETERANS

NEW ORLEANS

  •     Rosas, Aldrick, K, Southern Oregon

FREE AGENT SIGNINGS

NEW ORLEANS

  •     Holmes, Jalyn, DE, Ohio State (From New Orleans Practice Squad)

PRACTICE SQUAD TRANSACTIONS

NEW ORLEANS

  •     Thompson, Bryce, DB, Tennessee

CONTRACTS TERMINATED BY PLAYER

NEW ORLEANS

  •     Holmes, Jalyn, DE, Ohio State

         (Also see ACTIVE LIST ADDITIONS)

  •     Reiter, Austin, C, South Florida (Signed by Miami)

