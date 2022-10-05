Report: Saints Injured Players Return to Practice

John Hendrix of the Saints News Network reports that three players were back at New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday afternoon. Hendrix reports that DT Malcolm Roach was spotted at practice. Roach, in his third season with the Saints after being undrafted from Texas in 2020, was on injured reserve for the first four games.

The 24-year-old Roach had a strong training camp before going down with a lower leg injury in the final preseason game. He was eligible to come off injured reserve after last week's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Roach has 26 tackles, including two for loss, an interception, and six QB pressures over his first two seasons.

Aug 13, 2022; New Orleans Saints linebacker Chase Hansen (40) and defensive end Malcolm Roach (97) make a tackle on Houston Texans running back Royce Freeman. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The 6’3” and 290-Lb. Roach is a standout run defender. His return would give the Saints an even deeper rotation at defensive tackle that includes David Onyemata, Shy Tuttle, and Kentavius Street. Christian Ringo has been activated from the practice squad for the last two games.

John Hendrix also reports seeing defensive back Bryce Thompson and WR Kevin White at Saints practice on Wednesday. Both players were released with injury settlements by the team this preseason. However, that designation allows them to return with the squad once healthy, if not signed by another team.

White, the Number 7 overall selection out of West Virginia in the 2015 NFL Draft by Chicago, has had an injury-marred career. He’s appeared in only 23 games over his seven-year career with four different teams. White was signed by New Orleans last season and had one reception for 38 yards in six games of action.

The 30-year-old White was having a solid training camp on special teams before being released by the Saints. He could be a candidate for the practice squad. Bryce Thompson could be a talent that the team immediately promotes to their active roster.

Thompson was entering his second year with New Orleans. The Saints signed him as an undrafted rookie from Tennessee after he wasn’t selected during the 2021 NFL Draft. In three collegiate seasons with the Volunteers, Thompson had 8 interceptions, broke up 8 passes, and recorded 8 tackles for loss and 2 sacks.

Jul 29, 2022; New Orleans Saints cornerback Bryce Thompson (31) works on defensive drills during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

A 5’11” and 190-Lb. cornerback, Thompson spent most of his rookie year on the practice squad. He saw action in two games, appearing in 19 snaps on special teams. Thompson began this offseason serving dual-duty as a safety for the New Orleans secondary.

After a standout mini-camp, Thompson had a strong start to training camp and was an early favorite for a roster spot in the loaded Saints defensive backfield. Unfortunately, he suffered a lower leg injury in a training camp practice that forced him to be carted off the field and subsequently released.

The 1-3 Saints return to action this Sunday when they host the 2-2 Seattle Seahawks.