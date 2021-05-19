Saints UDFA Hoffman Retires from Football, Accepted into Medical School

Undrafted free-agent rookie offensive lineman Alex Hoffman announced his retirement from football after being accepted into medical school.

Alex Hoffman's NFL dream became a reality two weeks ago when he signed an undrafted free-agent deal with the New Orleans Saints out of Carroll College. On Monday, another dream came true for Hoffman as he earned acceptance into medical school at St. Louis University.

Hoffman was a high school quarterback at Juan Diego Catholic High School in Draper, UT. In 2016, he led the Soaring Eagles to the Utah's 3A State Championship as a high school senior and was named 3A State MVP and First-Team All State.

The following fall, Alex enrolled at Carroll College to compete at quarterback. According to Carroll's offensive coordinator Alex Pfannenstiel, "it became pretty apparent right away that, although he had some defined skills, he was more of an option quarterback out of high school and didn’t throw the ball well enough at that level."

After two years and eighty additional pounds, Hoffman transformed into an all-conference selection as an offensive lineman. He helped the Carroll College's rushing attack to rise to a second-place finish in the Frontier Conference.

Hoffman was also named an AFCA First Team All-American and an Academic All-American during his time at Carroll College.

“It’s something that when I came to Carroll I wasn’t expecting at all... To get picked up by an NFL team as an offensive lineman, I would’ve never guessed that. My coaches at Carroll knew where my future was and they put me in positions to succeed, and I’m thankful for that.” Alex Hoffman on Position Change During College

Hoffman now has his sights on a new challenge, medical school. He announced his retirement from football to pursue medicine full-time.

The UDFA participated in Saints rookie minicamp this past weekend before making his career decision.

