UDFA RB Tony Jones Jr. can earn a role with Saints

The New Orleans Saints are highly successful scouting and signing UDFA talent at the running back position under Sean Payton. Saints undrafted running backs include Hall of Famer Pierre Thomas, Chris Ivory, Khiry Robinson, and Travaris Cadet. Each have been major contributors to one of the league’s most prolific offenses over the last 14 seasons.

The Saints have a lethal 1-2 punch at running back with Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray and re-signed veteran Dwayne Washington this offseason. Last season, after Mark Ingram's defection in free agency, New Orleans lacked a consistent power runner between the tackles. While Murray could see an increased power running back role this season, our rookie profile shares another possibility for the Saints. One that could add his name to an impressive list of successful undrafted running backs for the franchise.

Tony Jones Jr., RB (Notre Dame) 5’10” 220-Lbs.

Sep 21, 2019; Athens, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Tony Jones Jr. (6) runs the ball against the Georgia Bulldogs in the third quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

RB Tony Jones, Jr. was heavily recruited out of IMG Academy in Florida before choosing Notre Dame. In 2017, Jones settled into a role as Irish’s power back after being redshirted his freshman year. He rushed for 232 rushing yards and scored 3 touchdowns on 44 attempts. His production increased in 2018. He rushed for 392 yards and 3 scores on 83 rushes. Jones became the lead back for the Fighting Irish last season and rushed for 837 yards and six touchdowns. He averaged 5.5 yards per carry in three seasons at Notre Dame, picking up 1,481 yards and scoring 14 touchdowns in his collegiate career.

NFL Scouting Combine Statistics

40-Yd dash = 4.68

Vertical jump = 32.5”

Broad jump = 119”

3-cone drill = 7.18 (8th among running backs)

20-Yd shuttle = 4.21 (4th among running backs)

Nov 16, 2019; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Tony Jones Jr. (6) runs the ball in the second quarter against the Navy Midshipmen at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

He had inconsistent production in his only season as the team's starting back. Jones was used little as a receiver with the Fighting Irish, catching just 27 passes in three years. He must prove that he can run routes out of the backfield and improve his pass catching abilities to increase his chances for a Saints roster spot. Jones can get too cute as a runner instead of relying on his natural power. He doesn’t possess great breakaway speed or creativity to get to the open field. Jones isn’t elusive enough to create open space and lacks the acceleration to pull away from defenders.

Jones has excellent vision and a natural feel for the blocking in front of him. He has good size and strength to withstand the NFL pounding. He’s an asset to the passing game because of his blocking and ability to pick up the blitz. Jones is a power runner that can be productive between the tackles and a load to bring down. He reads linebackers well in a one-cut scheme and lowers his pads for extra yardage.

Dec 28, 2019; Orlando, Florida, USA; Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Lawrence White (11) trips up Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Tony Jones Jr. (6) during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints have two spectacular running backs in Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray, yet the team struggled in short yardage situations at times in 2019. Tony Jones, Jr. will have to grab the attention of coaches with a good showing on special teams, an area he excelled early in his career with Notre Dame. If he earns a sport via special teams, this will give New Orleans a between the tackles runner. Jones may follow in the footsteps of undrafted backs like Pierre Thomas, Chris Ivory, and Khiry Robinson and add another weapon to the Saints offense.