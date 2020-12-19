Saints Place Deonte Harris on IR in Flurry of Saturday Moves

The Saints had nine moves to report on Saturday afternoon, as they make their final preparations for their big game against the Chiefs.

Drew Brees was officially activated off of injured reserve, as he was announced as the starter against the Chiefs on Friday. We learned earlier that Michael Thomas was heading to injured reserve and will miss the rest of the regular season with his ankle injury, but Deonte Harris is also joining him.

The good news for Thomas is that he should be close or at 100 percent by the time the postseason comes into play. As for Harris, he's been dealing with a neck injury, and hasn't been in for New Orleans since Week 11 against Atlanta. He had been repeatedly listed on the team's injury report, being questionable going into games but finding himself downgraded the day before.

In other moves, the Saints signed Will Clapp, Tommylee Lewis, and Juwan Johnson to the active roster from the practice squad. They waived Garrett Griffin and Trevor Siemian, and elevated Lil'Jordan Humphrey for the game. New Orleans will already be without Nick Easton (concussion) and Malcom Brown (shoulder/calf) in what is being built up as a potential Super Bowl preview.