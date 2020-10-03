Saints Saturday Roster Moves in Week 4

As the New Orleans Saints traveled on Saturday to face the Detroit Lions this Sunday, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis and his office were busy with several roster moves.

Loomis announced the promotion of three players off of the team's practice squad. New Orleans promoted cornerback Ken Crawley, tight end Garrett Griffin and center/guard Will Clapp to the active roster.

Credit: USA Today Sports

Crawley began his NFL career with the Saints in 2016, where he started five games that season. In 2017, Crawley and then-rookie Marshon Lattimore made a tremendous defensive tandem on the corners for Dennis Allen's defense. Crawley began to have performance issues the next season, and New Orleans traded from cornerback Eli Apple to take his place in the starting rotation. New Orleans did not retain Crawley after the 2018 season. Many believe his problems in 2018 were from mental mistakes on the field and not that he could not play the position. Crawley was with the Miami Dolphins for five games in 2019.

This offseason with the Raiders and Cardinals before the Saints signed him this week to their practice squad. The injuries to starting corners Marshon Lattimore and Janoris Jenkins made his presence a necessity for the Saints. He is familiar with the Saints' defensive scheme and understands Allen's and Glenn's terminology.

LSU Tigers offensive lineman Will Clapp speaks to the media during the 2018 NFL Combine at the Indianapolis Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The club announced the elevation of Garrett Griffin from the practice squad to the active roster because of starting tight end Jared Cook's groin injury.

New Orleans also promoted former LSU standout Will Clapp back to the active roster for the Lions contest. Clapp has been with the team since 2018 and started four games in his tenure. Expect Clapp to backup guards Nick Easton and Cesar Ruiz on the offensive line. His experience is vital in case of injury or line protection struggles that may occur. Clapp helps New Orleans' offensive line since left guard Andrus Peat is still on the mend from a high-ankle injury.

Linebacker Chase Hansen who has been dealing with a hip injury was placed on the Injured Reserve list. He will not be able to return for another three weeks.

Credit: USA Today Sports

New Orleans faces a difficult challenge against Detroit. Not having both of their starting cornerbacks to handle Lions' star wide receiver Kenny Golladay, could be problematic. Expect cornerbacks Patrick Robinson and P.J. Williams to cover Golladay and quarterback Matthew Stafford's other talented targets. Veteran defensive back Justin Hardee and nickel/safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson may be called on by Dennis Allen to defend those speedy wide receivers as well.

I expected the Saints would have graduated the talented rookie cornerback Keith Washington to the roster. On Saturday morning, Washington's representatives informed me they had no contact from the Saints and could not give an update on his status.

New Orleans will play the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at 12 PM CST. Fox Sports will broadcast the game.