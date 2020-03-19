Saints News Network
Sean Payton tests positive for coronavirus

John Hendrix

The first known novel coronavirus case has hit the NFL world, as New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has tested positive for it, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Thursday afternoon report revealed that Payton came forward with his coronavirus diagnosis because he wants all people to heed the warnings of government officials, stay inside, and behave responsibly.

"This is not just about social distancing," Payton told ESPN. "It's shutting down here for a week to two weeks. If people understand the curve, and understand the bump, we can easily work together as a country to reduce it. Take a minute to understand what the experts are saying. It's not complicated to do what they're asking of us. Just that type of small investment by every one of us will have a dramatic impact."

"I was fortunate to be in the minority, without the serious side effects that some have. I'm lucky. Younger people feel like they can handle this, but they can be a carrier to someone who can't handle it. So we all need to do our part. It's important for every one of us to do our part."

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Payton has had the virus for eight days, and has been in confinement for the past five. Rapoport notes that Payton is in good spirits, and added that Payton attended a horse race Oaklawn Park on Saturday. Payton reportedly felt like he was coming down with a cold and wasn’t feeling right. He eventually got tested, and was found to have the coronavirus. The report also indicates that Payton sounds like he’s feeling better now.

This obviously hits close to home for Saints fans, as we've seen COVID-19 affect other major sports outlets and figures. A recent Thursday afternoon report from Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards stated 10 people have died in the state from COVID-19, with two new deaths in New Orleans.

