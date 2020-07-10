Saints News Network
Saints Season Ticket Holders Can Opt Out of 2020 Tickets

BtBoylan

Ticket holders can opt-out of the 2020 season without affecting the status of their 2021 season tickets. 

New Orleans Saints Opt-Out Form
CREDIT: Season Ticket Holder

Saints season ticket holders will be sent a form to opt-out only if fans decide to opt-out of the 2020 season. If a season ticket holder decide  to opt-out, they will still have their seats secured for the 2021 season.

Amid COVID-19, all NFL franchises are restricted to the number of people allowed in each stadium/facility. The NFL has already constructed COVID-19 waivers for the upcoming season. The wavier will waive the NFL’s responsibility for fans’ health and safety from COVID-19 if they desire to attend football games in 2020. The League expects all 32 teams to have a copy of the proposed wavier by next week.

Fans have already voiced their concerns about attending games inside the Superdome in 2020. Many are saying they will not be attending games at all.

Life is too precious to gamble for the sake of entertainment. As a season ticket holder for over 15 years, I will not be attending any games this season. Safety is my greatest concern. I would love to enjoy the Saints’ 2020 season, but health is more important amid a pandemic. I am a health care provider, and I’ve seen COVID-19 in action. It is not a virus to be taken lightly. Until the NFL can provide safety measures that will protect not only their staff and players but the devoted fans, I will not be attending live games.

Genene from Gretna, LA

The first New Orleans Saints home game of the 2020 season is scheduled for September 13th against Tom Brady and the new-look Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

Comments (3)
Dr.C
Dr.C

Editor

We're discussing our options as we speak. Thanks for the article @BtBoylan

BtBoylan
BtBoylan

Editor

I am sure many other teams will follow.

Bob Rose
Bob Rose

Editor

Damn. Just, damn😞

