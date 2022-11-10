Per John Hendrix of the Saints News Network, the New Orleans Saints are signing G/T Derrick Kelly and LB Kenny Young to their practice squad roster.

Young was a fourth-round selection by the Baltimore Ravens out of UCLA in the 2018 NFL Draft. He had 51 tackles as a rookie, including four for loss, 2.5 sacks, and a forced fumble.

Young was traded to the Los Angeles Rams early into the 2019 season. In 32 games with the Rams between 2019 and 2021, he'd have an interception (returned for a touchdown), two fumble recoveries, 3 sacks, and 9 tackles for loss.

The Denver Broncos acquired Young in a trade midway through 2021, where he'd play mostly on special teams. Young would sign with the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason, but was released in training camp. He was picked up by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he'd see action in four games on special teams before being released last month.

Young's addition bolsters the linebacker position after an ankle injury suffered by Saints LB Pete Werner on Monday night. If Werner is out, LB Kaden Elliss will see increased reps alongside Demario Davis.

Sep 26, 2021; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) is sacked by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Kenny Young (41). Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Kelly, 27, was an undrafted rookie out of Florida State signed by the Saints in 2019. Between practice squad stints for the Saints, Giants, and Raiders, Kelly played in seven regular season games for New Orleans in 2020 and 2021.

Capable of playing guard, tackle, and even getting some work at center this preseason, Kelly adds versatile depth to the offensive line. Saints C Erik McCoy left Monday's loss to Baltimore with an injury. If he's sidelined on Sunday, RG Cesar Ruiz is expected to start at center with Calvin Throckmorton getting the nod at right guard.

The 3-6 Saints travel to play the 2-6 Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.