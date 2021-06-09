Saints Inked Deals with 2021 Rookie Draft Class, Lattimore Reworks Final Year

The New Orleans Saints front office brass continue to find ways to manipulate contracts and keep signing players to fill their 2021 roster.

The New Orleans Saints front office brass continue to find ways to manipulate contracts and keep signing players to fill their 2021 roster.

GM Mickey Loomis and VP of Football Administration Khai Harley strike again!

The salary cap window was tight for New Orleans going into this week's mandatory three-day minicamp.

SAINTS ROOKIE CLASS SIGNED

Loomis and Harley and Loomis worked their magic and restructured cornerback Marshon Lattimore's final season's compensation and made money available for New Orleans to sign its entire rookie class.

New Orleans' 2021 draft class was signed to four-year contracts - defensive end Payton Turner, linebacker Pete Werner, cornerback Paulson Adebo, quarterback Ian Book, offensive tackle Landon Young and wide receiver Kawaan Baker.

LATTIMORE HELPED

Ian Rapoport reported the Saints "converted CB Marshon Lattimore's $10.2M fifth-year option to a $990K base salary, and the rest in a roster bonus with voidable years. They'll keep working on an extension."

It won't be a surprise if the team has a similar approach with offensive tackle Ryan Ramcyzk's rookie contract. Also, safety Marcus Williams could see a new agreement after the team franchised him this offseason.

The cap relief from restructuring Lattimore's deal will have other benefits. After the 2021 rookie class inked their contracts, New Orleans can focus on signing a veteran free-agent or two.

Former Bengals and Cardinals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick spent a few days in New Orleans over the weekend before meeting with the Saints on Monday.

Sean Payton would not confirm the team's intentions on signing Kirkpatrick in his Tuesday's media call.

The team will complete their three-day mandatory minicamp this week.