Saints Sign LB Nigel Bradham on 1-Year Deal

Kyle T. Mosley

Drew Rosenhaus informed the media that free-agent linebacker Nigel Bradham agreed to a one-year contract with the New Orleans Saints, according to Adam Schefter, adding much-needed veteran depth to the Saints' linebacking corps.

Last week, Saints News Network's Bob Rose and John Hendrix targeted Bradham on the Bayou Blitz Podcast as the linebacker to help the Saints in 2020.

Bradham will be entering his ninth year in the NFL. He spent four years with the Buffalo Bills, who drafted him in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL draft, and four with the Philadelphia Eagles before they cut him in March. New Orleans will immediately count on Bradham's physical style to complement All-Pro LB Demario Davis and rookie LB Zack Baun.   

Bradham has notched 619 tackles, 34 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, five fumbles recovered and three interceptions in 115 professional games. He was a prominent figure for the Eagles during their Super Bowl LII triumph over the New England Patriots.

