New Orleans Saints sign OT/OG James Hurst

New Orleans Saints signed OT/OG James Hurst to a 1-year contract on May 27, 2020. According to Saints News Network's Mike Detillier, Hurst has started in 44 NFL games at offensive LG & LT for Baltimore Ravens in his career. In February, the NFL suspended him for the first four games of 2020 season due to violating the performance-enhancement policy.

Hurst will join the Saints with offensive line starters LT Terron Armstead, LG Andrus Peat, C/G Erik McCoy, C/G Cesar Ruiz, and RT Ryan Ramczyk healthy ahead of training camp. The remainder of New Orleans' offensive line unit has several veterans with Cameron Tom, Will Clapp, Ethan Greenidge, Nick Easton, Derrick Kelly, and Patrick Omameh. UDFA rookies Calvin Throckmorton, Jordan Steckler, Adrian Magee, and Darrin Paulo complete the offensive line.

Aug 10, 2017; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens tackle James Hurst (74) during the second quarter against the Washington Redskins at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Derik Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens signed the former University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill tackle as a UDFA on May 10, 2014. Hurst at 6-5 and 310 lbs. played in 99 games with the Ravens and started in 44 contests from 2014–2019. Baltimore promoted Hurst to a role as full-time in 2017 at the left guard position. Former Ravens GM Ozzie Newsome signed him to a four-year contract extension in March of 2018. Hurst lost his role as a starter in 2019 and started two games as the Ravens LT due to injuries on the offensive line. Baltimore decided to release Hurst on March 16, 2020, and New Orleans signed him on May 27, 2020, to a one year contract.

The Saints offensive line will be highly competitive in training camp with 15 linemen signed. Versatility and depth have been the themes for New Orleans this offseason with their free-agent signings. Hurst's main competition in training camp will be Nick Easton, Patrick Omameh, and possibly rookies Adrian Magee (LSU) and Calvin Throckmorton (Oregon).