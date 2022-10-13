Skip to main content

Saints Bring Funk to New Orleans

New Orleans adds more running back depth to their practice squad on Wednesday.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported that the New Orleans Saints have signed RB Jake Funk to their practice squad on Wednesday evening. Funk is in his second NFL season and joins veteran RB Jordan Howard, signed earlier on Wednesday, as practice squad additions.

The 24-year-old Funk had previously played with the Los Angeles Rams and was part of their Super Bowl championship team a year ago. He was a seventh round choice in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Maryland, where he rushed for 516 yards and scored four touchdowns as a senior.

A hamstring injury cost Funk seven mid-season games of his rookie year. Used mostly on special teams, he did get four carries for 10 yards in limited offensive action.

After a heavy workload during the preseason, Hunt suffered an ankle injury in the 2022 season opener against Buffalo that’s limited his playing time. The Rams released him on Tuesday, allowing New Orleans to sign him.

Jul 29, 2021; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Brice Perkins (16) hands the ball off to running back Jake Funk (34) during training camp. Mandatory Credit: John McCoy-USA TODAY

At 5'10 and 205-Lbs., Funk isn't an elusive runner. However, he ran a 4.4 in pre-draft testing and runs with decent power. He could also be a candidate to return kickoffs after the Saints lost Deonte Harty to a foot injury on Sunday. Funk played 202 snaps on kick and punt coverage over his 15 games with the Rams.

Before Wednesday's additions, the Saints had no backs on their practice squad and only Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram, and Dwayne Washington on their active roster. The 2-3 Saints take on the 2-3 Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. 

