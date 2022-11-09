Skip to main content

Saints Sign a RB Among Tuesday Moves

New Orleans adds some backfield depth in Tuesday signing.
The New Orleans Saints are signing RB Derrick Gore, according to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson. Gore was among three backs worked out by New Orleans on Tuesday after a 27-13 Monday loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Saints RB Mark Ingram is expected to miss several weeks with a knee injury, leaving little depth behind Alvin Kamara. New Orleans rushed for just 48 yards on 15 carries against Baltimore after averaging 160 yards on the ground in their previous five games. 

The 27-year-old Gore played two seasons at Louisiana-Monroe after starting his collegiate career at Alabama. He rushed for 1,247 yards and scored 13 touchdowns in his two years with the Warhawks. 

Gore went undrafted in 2019, signing a contract with the Los Angeles Chargers. He was released in preseason, but served part of 2019 on the Chargers practice squad before finishing the year on the practice squad of the Washington Redskins.

Dec 12, 2021; Kansas City Chiefs running back Derrick Gore (40) runs in for a touchdown as Las Vegas Raiders free safety Trevon Moehrig (25) chases. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

 Gore returned to the Chargers in 2020, sitting most of the season on the practice squad again. He was signed by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021, where he'd finally see his first NFL action. Gore appeared in 11 games for the Chiefs last season. He rushed for 251 yards on 51 attempts and caught 8 passes for 105 yards, scoring two touchdowns. 

The 5'10 and 212-Lb. Gore will look to crack a New Orleans running back rotation that includes Dwayne Washington and Jordan Howard behind Kamara. Howard, a seven-year veteran, was elevated from the practice squad against Baltimore but played just one offensive snap.

The 3-6 Saints play at the 2-6 Pittsburgh Steelers next Sunday. 

