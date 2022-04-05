Report: Saints Sign TE J.P. Holtz

According to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the New Orleans Saints are signing free-agent TE J.P. Holtz. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Holtz has played the last three seasons with the Chicago Bears.

After playing collegiately at Pitt, Holtz went undrafted in 2016. He was signed by the Cleveland Browns after the 2016 NFL Draft as an undrafted rookie. After being released by the Browns in training camp, he spent parts of 2016 and 2017 on Cleveland's practice squad.

Holtz signed with the Washington Redskins in 2018. He played in one regular season game in 2019, his first, but did not record a catch. After his release from Washington early that season, he’d sign with the Chicago Bears.

Chicago Bears tight end J.P. Holtz (81) against the Green Bay Packers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Holtz appeared in 43 games for Chicago over the last three years, mostly on special teams. He has 7 career receptions for 91 yards and did not catch a pass in 2021.

At 6’3” and 246-Lbs., Holtz is a blocking tight end who contributes mainly on special teams. He’ll compete for a spot on the Saints depth chart that includes Adam Trautman, Nick Vannett, Juwan Johnson, and recently converted Taysom Hill.