Saints Add a Veteran Running Back to Their Roster

Confirmed by several reports, the New Orleans Saints have signed RB Jordan Howard to their practice squad. Howard, 27, was one of several backs brought in by the Saints for a tryout on Monday.

A fifth-round selection in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears out of Indiana, Howard has 4,361 rushing yards and 39 offensive touchdowns through a six-year NFL career. He had 3,370 of those yards with the Bears over his first three seasons, including back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns in 2016 and 2017.

Howard was traded to Philadelphia in 2019. After one year with the Eagles, he’d sign with the Miami Dolphins as a free agent in 2020. He was waived by the Dolphins after five games and re-signed by Philadelphia, where he played through 2021.

Limited by injuries, Howard had 958 rushing yards in 19 games with the Eagles over three seasons. A power runner at 6-feet and 224-Lbs., Howard is most effective on inside runs. He also has 85 receptions for 653 yards in his career, but was used little in that capacity with Philadelphia.

Nov 21, 2021; Philadelphia Eagles running back Jordan Howard (24) runs the football against the New Orleans Saints. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans ranks 10th in the NFL in rushing yards after five games. Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill combined for 215 yards on the ground in last Sunday's win over Seattle.

Howard joins a New Orleans backfield that only has the dynamic Kamara, veteran Mark Ingram, and special teams ace Dwayne Washington. The Saints have lost Latavius Murray and Tony Jones Jr. in back-to-back weeks. Murray was signed off the practice squad by Denver, while Jones was released and subsequently signed by Seattle.