Report: Saints to Sign WR Malcolm Perry

The New Orleans Saints are signing WR Malcolm Perry off the New England Patriots practice squad, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Perry was a seventh-round selection by the Miami Dolphins in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Navy. He was an option quarterback for the Naval Academy, where he rushed for 4,286 yards and 39 touchdowns from 2017 to 2019 and caught 22 passes for 470 yards. Perry threw for 1,084 yards with 7 touchdowns and 3 interceptions as Navy's starting quarterback in 2019.

Converted to receiver as a rookie with the Dolphins last season, Perry appeared in nine contests. He had 9 receptions for 92 yards and a score.

Perry was released by Miami in preseason and picked up by the Patriots. He was placed on injured reserve by New England early in September, then released with an injury designation.

Navy's Malcolm Perry scrambles out of the backfield against Kansas State Joe Rondone, Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal, Memphis Commercial Appeal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Perry, 5’9” and 180-Lbs., is an elusive open field runner with explosive capabilities. The 5-5 Saints have struggled to find offensive playmakers all season. New Orleans hosts the 6-4 Buffalo Bills and their second ranked defense on Thanksgiving.

Perry was signed to the practice squad, but could be elevated to see his first action of 2021 against the Bills.