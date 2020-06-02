Saints News Network
Saints Sophomore Spotlight: Lil'Jordan Humphrey

Bob Rose

The New Orleans Saints signed three rookie receivers last offseason that weren’t selected in the 2019 draft hoping to capitalize on the success that the franchise has historically had with overlooked players at this position. Saints Hall of Famers Eric Martin and Marques Colston were 7th round draft picks. Fellow team Hall of Famer Lance Moore went undrafted, as did Willie Snead, who had two productive seasons with the team. One 2019 UDFA receiver, Emmanuel Butler, had enough preseason success to earn a spot on the practice squad. Another, Deonte Harris, was a 1st team All-Pro selection as a rookie kickoff and punt returner. The third, and the subject of today’s spotlight, was a surprise to many that he wasn’t selected during the draft.

USATSI_13185096_168388561_lowres
Aug 9, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey (84) catches and runs for a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Lil'Jordan Humphrey was a productive receiver for his final two seasons at the University of Texas. The Saints signed him after poor 40 times and Scouting Combine performance caused him to go undrafted. Humphrey was inconsistent in early training camp practices, but came on strong with good showings in the final two preseason games to earn a spot on the roster. The 22-Yr old Humphrey saw action in six games during the season, playing on 58 offensive snaps. They targeted him just once and he failed to record a catch, but provided solid blocking for the team’s rushing attack.

USATSI_13113879_168388561_lowres

The 6’4 225-Lb Humphrey is a physical player who has excellent hands and a good route understanding. Despite a lack of speed, he’s an elusive runner in space with the ball in his hands. He should benefit from a year of game experience in the Saints offense after a collegiate career from a big time college program like Texas. Humphrey will face stiff competition to hold on to his roster spot in 2020, however.

USATSI_13185100_168388561_lowres
Aug 9, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey (84) scores past Minnesota Vikings safety Marcus Epps (39) during the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Humphrey, fellow 2019 UDFA Emmanuel Butler, veterans Maurice Harris, Krishawn Hogan, and Tommylee Lewis, along with this year’s undrafted rookies Juwan Johnson and Marquis Callaway will compete for what I expect to be the final two available roster spots at receiver for New Orleans. Lil'Jordan Humphrey must be able to create better separation at the top of his routes to get open consistently, but has the physical tools to be the next unheralded success at wide receiver for New Orleans. 

