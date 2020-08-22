SI.com
Saints News Network
Taysom Hill, wife Emily welcome newborn on Saturday

John Hendrix

Taysom Hill has been out of New Orleans Saints practice for the past two days, but for a good reason. Bryan Bienemy first reported on Friday morning that his absence was related to being on baby watch with his wife Emily, and we've fast forwarded to Saturday to where the Hill family is now plus one.

The official announcement came through his personal Twitter account.

"Words cannot describe the love and gratitude Emily and I are feeling right now. So proud of my wife, Emily, for all the sacrifices she has made, continues to make and how well she did in delivery. Finally, happy birthday to my little man, Beau Nixon Hill! We love you!!"

Sean Payton was asked on Friday about Hill's absence and if it was related to the baby, to which he said, "I am going to wait for him to announce it. But I know that they are doing well. I know that they're in good hands and yeah, I'm not going to be the one that spoils that."

There's undoubtedly been an overwhelming amount of congratulatory responses for Taysom Hill today, but one that stood out was from former Saints and now Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who congratulated Hill on his new addition via Twitter saying, "Baby TaysomOfTheseeeeee !! Congrats dawg!"

Hill became engaged to Emily Nixon in late December 2013, and the two married in 2014. He signed a two-year, $21 million contract extension with the Saints in late April, and looks to be another huge part of the team's plans this season. While his actual role is unclear at this point, it's always exciting to see what he brings to the table and see him flourish.

