Saints to Move Team Operations in Preparation for Hurricane Ida, per Report

In advance of Hurricane Ida, New Orleans is temporarily moving team operations out of the storm's path.

The New Orleans Saints are evacuating their facilities and are temporarily moving operations to Arlington, TX, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys. This was first reported by Jeff Duncan and Amie Just of Nola.com on Friday afternoon.

https://nfltraderumors.co/saints-evacuating-to-dallas-due-to-hurricane-ida/

The move comes in advance of the arrival of Hurricane Ida, forecast to directly hit the Gulf Coast this weekend. Ida is a rapidly strengthening storm currently moving north through the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico.

Storm models predict that Ida could be a Category 4 hurricane by the time it reaches landfall.

After news that the Saints had canceled their preseason finale against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, the team announced plans to relocate to Texas. Duncan and Just reports that the Saints plan to leave the New Orleans area on Saturday afternoon.

Nola.com also reports that the Saints have made plans to practice at the Cowboys facility into early next week, should the arriving storm force them out of New Orleans for an extended period. The tentative plan is for the Saints to remain in Dallas until Wednesday.

The NFL mandatory cutdown day is on Tuesday, August 31, when the rosters of all teams must be at 53 players. No specific practice plans for the Saints have been announced.

Hurricane Ida is projected to be a dangerous situation. Please take all necessary precautions if you are in New Orleans or the surrounding Gulf Coast region.