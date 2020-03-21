Saints News Network
BREAKING NEWS: New Orleans Saints to Sign Wide Receiver Emmanuel Sanders

Bob Rose

According to news first reported by Josina Anderson of ESPN on Friday evening, the New Orleans Saints are to sign free agent wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders. 

USATSI_13655614-1
November 11, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (17) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin (26) during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The 33-Yr old Sanders played the last ten games and three postseason contests with the Super Bowl runner-up San Francisco 49ers last season after a midseason trade with the Denver Broncos.  The ten year veteran has 601 career receptions for 7,893 yards and 42 touchdown receptions, including threes seasons of over 1,000 yards receiving and two Pro Bowl berths.  

Sanders began his career as a 3rd round pick in the 2010 draft out of S.M.U. by the Pittsburgh Steelers.  After four seasons with Pittsburgh, he joined the Denver Broncos, where he played for six seasons before his trade to the 49ers.  Sanders hauled in 36 receptions for 502 yards and 3 scores in ten regular season contests with San Francisco.  The Saints were rumored to be a potential trade suitor for Sanders at last season's trade deadline before the Broncos ultimately dealt him to the 49ers. 

According to Josina Anderson of ESPN, Sanders' deal is worth a reported $16 million dollars over two years.  Sanders is a big addition to a New Orleans receiving corps that struggled to produce outside of the record-setting numbers from All-Pro Michael Thomas. 

Stay tuned to the Saints News Network for all breaking New Orleans Saints news. 

