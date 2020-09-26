Executive Vice President and General Manager Mickey Loomis has announced the New Orleans Saints signed defensive lineman Margus Hunt and wide receiver Bennie Fowler to the team's active roster ahead of the Green Bay Packers game on Sunday.

Fowler and Hunt were key special team's contributors in the Saints' win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the season opener two weeks ago. Hunt blocked a Bucs' field goal attempt, and Fowler recovered a "pop-up" kick from Thomas Morstead on a kick-off return.

INJURED RESERVE

The organization has placed running back Ty Montgomery and center/guard Will Clapp on the Reserved/Injured list. Montgomery sustained a hamstring injury in the 34-24 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday. Clapp's injury has not been released.

According to the new NFL and NFLPA collective bargaining agreement for the 2020 season, players going on injured reserve will be allowed to return after missing only three weeks. NFL teams will have the opportunity for players to return an unlimited number of times from injured reserve in the season.

New Orleans will face the Green Bay Packers on a Sunday Night Football contest. The Saints are a slight favorite in the game by 3 points, according to some Vegas markets. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers leads the NFL's #1 offensive scoring team to battle the Saints and quarterback Drew Brees. This match could be the last game between the legendary players.

Sunday's game will begin at 7:15 PM CST on NBC Sports. Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth, with sidelines reporter Michele Tafoya will be the announcers.

Here are the NFL odds from William Hill and trends for Saints vs. Packers:

Saints vs. Packers spread: Saints -3

Saints vs. Packers over-under: 53 points

Saints vs. Packers money line: Packers +150, Saints -170

Saints: Coach Sean Payton is 4-1 all-time vs. the Packers

*Data from CBS SPORTS