Saints Transactions Report 2021: May 6 - May 11

New Orleans officially reported several transactions to the NFL headquarters from May 5 - May 11.
New Orleans officially reported several transactions to the NFL headquarters from May 5 - May 11.

  

The following players are undrafted free agent signings and have been added to the Saints active roster on Monday, May 10, 2021.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS ROSTER ADDITIONS

MAY 11

  •     Williams, Trill, DB,Syracuse

MAY 10 

  •     Bronson, Josiah, DT, Washington
  •     Brown, Michael, G, West Virginia
  •     Cooney, Nolan, P, Syracuse
  •     Soehner, Dylan, TE, Iowa State

MAY 6 

New Orleans signed two players as NFL veteran free-agents to the team's active roster on Thursday, May 6, 2021.

  •     Hoffman, Alex, G, Carroll, Mont.
  •     Huggins, Albert, DT, Clemson

The NFL allows clubs to release transactions to include waiver requests, assignments via waivers, terminations, free agent signings, reserve list and practice squad additions and deletions, and trades. It will not include waiver claims, tryouts, suspensions, etc.​​​

New Orleans Saints Draft Class 

  • Round 1 (28th): Payton Turner, DE, Houston
  • Round 2 (60th): Pete Werner, LB, Ohio State
  • Round 3 (76th): Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford
  • Round 4 (133rd): Ian Book, QB, Notre Dame
  • Round 6 (206th): Landon Young, OT, Kentucky 
  • Round 7 (255th): Kawaan Baker, WR, South Alabama

New Orleans Saints Undrafted Rookie Class 2021

  • Trill Williams, S, Syracuse (source)
  • Dylan Soehner, TE, Iowa State (source)
  • Nolan Cooney, P, Syracuse (source)
  • Mike Brown, OL, West Virginia (source)
  • Bryce Thompson, CB, Tennessee (source)
  • Stevie Scott III, RB, Indiana (source)
  • Shaq Smith, LB, Maryland (source)
  • Eric Burrell, S, Wisconsin (source)
  • Josiah Bronson, DT, Washington (source)
  • Alex Hoffman, OL, Carroll College (source)
  • Lawrence Woods, CB, Truman State (source)

Saints Transactions Report 2021: May 6 - May 11

