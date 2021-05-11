Saints Transactions Report 2021: May 6 - May 11

New Orleans officially reported several transactions to the NFL headquarters from May 5 - May 11.

Apr 29, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; A New Orleans Saints fan cheers before the 2021 NFL Draft at First Energy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The following players are undrafted free agent signings and have been added to the Saints active roster on Monday, May 10, 2021.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS ROSTER ADDITIONS

MAY 11

Williams, Trill, DB,Syracuse

MAY 10

Bronson, Josiah, DT, Washington

Brown, Michael, G, West Virginia

Cooney, Nolan, P, Syracuse

Soehner, Dylan, TE, Iowa State

MAY 6

New Orleans signed two players as NFL veteran free-agents to the team's active roster on Thursday, May 6, 2021.

Hoffman, Alex, G, Carroll, Mont.

Huggins, Albert, DT, Clemson

The NFL allows clubs to release transactions to include waiver requests, assignments via waivers, terminations, free agent signings, reserve list and practice squad additions and deletions, and trades. It will not include waiver claims, tryouts, suspensions, etc.​​​

New Orleans Saints Draft Class

Round 1 (28th): Payton Turner, DE, Houston

Round 2 (60th): Pete Werner, LB, Ohio State

Round 3 (76th): Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford

Round 4 (133rd): Ian Book, QB, Notre Dame

Round 6 (206th): Landon Young, OT, Kentucky

Round 7 (255th): Kawaan Baker, WR, South Alabama

New Orleans Saints Undrafted Rookie Class 2021

Trill Williams, S, Syracuse (source)

Dylan Soehner, TE, Iowa State (source)

Nolan Cooney, P, Syracuse (source)

Mike Brown, OL, West Virginia (source)

Bryce Thompson, CB, Tennessee (source)

Stevie Scott III, RB, Indiana (source)

Shaq Smith, LB, Maryland (source)

Eric Burrell, S, Wisconsin (source)

Josiah Bronson, DT, Washington (source)

Alex Hoffman, OL, Carroll College (source)

Lawrence Woods, CB, Truman State (source)

