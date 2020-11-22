Saints Transactions in Week 11: Falcons vs. Saints

New Orleans Saints transactions, roster moves, and injury reports for Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

SATURDAY ROSTER MOVES

Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced two roster moves on Saturday. Tight end Garret Griffin was signed to the team's active roster from the practice squad. New Orleans also elevated defensive tackle Ryan Glasgow from the practice squad to the active roster. Both players will be available to participate in the Falcons vs. Saints contest on Sunday afternoon in New Orleans.

FINAL INJURY REPORT

Out: Josh Hill (concussion), Dwayne Washington (back)

Questionable: Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)

Alvin Kamara was present during the open portion of practice to the media, while Josh Hill and Dwayne Washington were not. Drew Brees was officially placed on injured reserve Friday and will be out at least three weeks.

Tre'Quan Smith (concussion) being a full participant of practice, while Cam Jordan (back), Ryan Ramczyk (knee), Malcom Brown (calf), and Alvin Kamara (foot) were all full participants of practice.

For the Falcons, Calvin Ridley has been limited at practice all week with a foot injury but is expected to play against the Saints.

SIGNING

Mike McCartney of Priority Sports, a representative for Trevor Siemian, tweeted the New Orleans Saints have signed the quarterback to their active roster from the Tennessee Titans practice squad.