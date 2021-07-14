Saints Former Teammates Jordan & Ingram Truss Levelz Podcast Features Drew Brees

New Orleans Saints DE Cam Jordan and Texans running back Mark Ingram will launch Season 2 of their 'Truss Levelz Podcast' with The Players' Tribune on July 14.

Credit: Truss Levelz Podcast

In Truss Levelz's first season, Jordan and Ingram spotlighted NFL players Alvin Kamara, Demario Davis, Travis Kelce, Derrick Henry, George Kittle, Todd Gurley, Hollywood Brown, Bobby Wagner, and Mike Evans.

This season, guests will have a variety of backgrounds and experiences. "We'll be diving into conversations about the culture of sports with people who have had some of the biggest impacts in our lives," shared Mark Ingram.

Credit: Truss Levelz Podcast

DREW BREES, NICK SABAN, AND MORE GUESTS

Trust Levelz's first episode of the season will debut Wednesday, July 14, with future Hall of Famer and recently retired Drew Brees as their guest. The former New Orleans Saints teammates chat with Brees on topics like his Saints' pregame chants, Texas high school football, playing baseball at Purdue, joining the Saints, and his love for Jimmy John's sandwichs.

Season 2's featured guests of Trusslevelz will also include seven-time national championship head coach Nick Saban, mixed martial artist Kamaru Usman, golfer Justin Thomas, NFL wide receiver Keenan Allen, and Matrix 4 actor and New Orleanian Yahya Abdul-Mateen.

Cam Jordan expressed, "We're extremely excited for our guest list this season. Getting to chat with some of the best in the business - whatever that business may be - to exchange stories of triumph, failure, good times, and bad is something we don't take for granted."

MORE INFO ON TRUSS LEVELZ'S SEASON 2

Cam Jordan and Mark Ingram are talented football players but are immensely entertaining with their wit, knowledge of sports, and gift for gab. In Season 2, Truss Levelz will deliver more than tales from the locker room. The duo will have elite guests journeying into inspirational stories, life journeys, food, travel, and more.

The Truss Levelz podcast fans and listeners will download episodes at Apple Podcasts. Jordan and Ingram will definitely go beyond the "X's and O's" to spread the "good vibes far-and-wide" in Season 2 of Truss Levelz.