Week 10: Saints Wednesday Injury Report
Kyle T. Mosley
New Orleans Saints Wednesday injury report in Week 10 of the 2020 NFL Season is without any significant injuries to report and rather boring - which is great news for New Orleans halfway through 2020. The Saints will welcome the San Francisco 49ers to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday afternoon.
Every player should've received a gold star for perfect attendance at the workout session on Wednesday with no notable absences. It is a rarity for New Orleans to have all players at open practice.
ALEXANDER DEBUTS
LB Kwon Alexander cleared COVID-19 protocol and made his debut in a Saints uniform. The 6-1, 227 lb. linebacker will wear the #58 for the Black and Gold. Last week, the 49ers traded Alexander to New Orleans in exchange for linebacker Kiko Alonso and a conditional 5th round draft choice.
WEEK 10: SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
Practice Report
LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE
Wednesday
- QB Drew Brees (right shoulder),
- C Erik McCoy (elbow),
- T Ryan Ramczyk (back),
- WR Michael Thomas (ankle, hamstring)
SAINTS TRANSACTIONS
Former Louisiana-Lafayette's defensive tackle Christian Ringo is on the Saints active roster. The veteran's elevation to the 53-man roster from their practice squad is somewhat surprising since the active defensive tackles did not have injuries sustained in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game.
Sheldon Rankins is the lone defensive tackle sidelined and on the injured reserve list (MCL sprain). The NFL and Saints have not disclosed a corresponding transaction.
SAN FRANCISCO
Niners Head Coach Kyle Shanahan has ruled out running back Raheem Mostert from Sunday's game.