SI.com
Saints News Network
HomeNewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+
Search

Week 10: Saints Wednesday Injury Report

Kyle T. Mosley

New Orleans Saints Wednesday injury report in Week 10 of the 2020 NFL Season is without any significant injuries to report and rather boring - which is great news for New Orleans halfway through 2020. The Saints will welcome the San Francisco 49ers to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday afternoon.  

Every player should've received a gold star for perfect attendance at the workout session on Wednesday with no notable absences. It is a rarity for New Orleans to have all players at open practice. 

ALEXANDER DEBUTS

LB Kwon Alexander cleared COVID-19 protocol and made his debut in a Saints uniform.  The 6-1, 227 lb. linebacker will wear the #58 for the Black and Gold.  Last week, the 49ers traded Alexander to New Orleans in exchange for linebacker Kiko Alonso and a conditional 5th round draft choice.

WEEK 10: SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Practice Report

LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday

  • QB Drew Brees (right shoulder), 
  • C Erik McCoy (elbow), 
  • T Ryan Ramczyk (back), 
  • WR Michael Thomas (ankle, hamstring)

SAINTS TRANSACTIONS

Christian Ringo pressures Big Ben
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Christian Ringo (79) pressures Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) in the second quarter of a Week 17 NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. The Cincinnati Bengals lead 10-3 at halftime. Cincinnati Bengals At Pittsburgh Steelers 12 30 2018

Former Louisiana-Lafayette's defensive tackle Christian Ringo is on the Saints active roster.  The veteran's elevation to the 53-man roster from their practice squad is somewhat surprising since the active defensive tackles did not have injuries sustained in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. 

 Sheldon Rankins is the lone defensive tackle sidelined and on the injured reserve list (MCL sprain). The NFL and Saints have not disclosed a corresponding transaction.

SAN FRANCISCO

Niners Head Coach Kyle Shanahan has ruled out running back Raheem Mostert from Sunday's game.

THANKS FOR READING SAINTS NEWS NETWORK
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

First Look: 49ers vs. Saints

A highly anticipated 49ers-Saints rematch from last year has lost a lot of its luster, but that still doesn't mean we're looking past it.

John Hendrix

Will Kwon Alexander make a Difference in New Orleans?

An analysis of New Orleans Saints linebackers Kwon Alexander and Alex Anzalone.

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints vs. Buccaneers: Week 9 Pregame Report

The Saints and Bucs clash on Sunday Night Football in a very important NFC South showdown.

John Hendrix

by

hangoutbd507

Saints Impressive Win sends them "SKYWALKING" into 2nd Half of 2020

Impressive. Most Impressive. The New Orleans Saints win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has them "Skywalking" into the second-half of their 2020 season.

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints vs. Bucs: NFL Records to Make, Break, and Fall

The New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have several players who are in reach of making, breaking, and over-taking NFL records in their NFC South primetime showdown.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

Madhattr

Week 9 By The Numbers: Saints vs. Buccaneers

A look inside the numbers from the New Orleans Saints massive Week 9 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

BtBoylan

Game Balls from the Saints 38-3 Demolition of the Buccaneers

New Orleans turns a Prime-time showdown between two title contenders into a rout as they seize control of the NFC South.

Bob Rose

Saints Send Clear Message After Showing Out in Prime Time

You now have to include the Saints in your discussion when talking about the best teams in the NFL right now.

John Hendrix

Week 9 Saints Snap Counts and Observations

A closer look at the Saints snap counts and playing time percentages from their dominate prime time win over the Bucs.

John Hendrix

Saints vs. Bucs Pregame Report [LIVE STREAM]

New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers' pregame report from John Hendrix and Brendan Boylan of the Saints News Network.

Kyle T. Mosley