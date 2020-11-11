Week 10: Saints Wednesday Injury Report

New Orleans Saints Wednesday injury report in Week 10 of the 2020 NFL Season is without any significant injuries to report and rather boring - which is great news for New Orleans halfway through 2020. The Saints will welcome the San Francisco 49ers to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday afternoon.

Every player should've received a gold star for perfect attendance at the workout session on Wednesday with no notable absences. It is a rarity for New Orleans to have all players at open practice.

ALEXANDER DEBUTS

LB Kwon Alexander cleared COVID-19 protocol and made his debut in a Saints uniform. The 6-1, 227 lb. linebacker will wear the #58 for the Black and Gold. Last week, the 49ers traded Alexander to New Orleans in exchange for linebacker Kiko Alonso and a conditional 5th round draft choice.

WEEK 10: SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Practice Report

LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday

QB Drew Brees (right shoulder),

C Erik McCoy (elbow),

T Ryan Ramczyk (back),

WR Michael Thomas (ankle, hamstring)

SAINTS TRANSACTIONS

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Christian Ringo (79) pressures Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) in the second quarter of a Week 17 NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. The Cincinnati Bengals lead 10-3 at halftime. Cincinnati Bengals At Pittsburgh Steelers 12 30 2018

Former Louisiana-Lafayette's defensive tackle Christian Ringo is on the Saints active roster. The veteran's elevation to the 53-man roster from their practice squad is somewhat surprising since the active defensive tackles did not have injuries sustained in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game.

Sheldon Rankins is the lone defensive tackle sidelined and on the injured reserve list (MCL sprain). The NFL and Saints have not disclosed a corresponding transaction.

SAN FRANCISCO

Niners Head Coach Kyle Shanahan has ruled out running back Raheem Mostert from Sunday's game.