Week 13: Saints Wednesday Injury Report

The New Orleans Saints Wednesday Injury Report for Week 13's matchup vs the Atlanta Falcons.

The New Orleans Saints released their first injury report for Wednesday in Week 13 ahead of the Atlanta Falcons game on Sunday. The Bayou Boys are riding an eight-game winning streak and, with a win and some help from the Detroit Lions, can clinch a playoff spot this Sunday. The Saints will enter Week 13 with seven players listed on the injury report, four who did not practice.

After suffering an injury following his interception on Sunday, CB Janoris Jenkins was not at practice. WR Deonte Harris and RB Ty Montgomery, who were inactive Sunday, also did not participate Wednesday.

RB Alvin Kamara remains on the injury report with a lingering foot injury that has yet to keep him out of any action in 2020. WR Michael Thomas is back on the injury report with an ankle injury that kept him out of 6 games earlier this season.

The Saints were without LT Terron Armstead (COVID-19 List) and LG Andrus Peat (Concussion) in Denver. Today, the Pro-Bowl LG was a full participant in practice Wednesday.

The Full Injury Report is Below.

Did Not Practice:

WR Marquez Callaway (Knee)

CB Janoris Jenkins (Knee)

WR Deonte Harris (Neck)

RB Ty Montgomery (Hamstring)

Limited Practice:

RB Alvin Kamara (Foot)

WR Michael Thomas (Ankle)

Full Practice:

LG Andrus Peat (Concussion)

