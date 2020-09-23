SI.com
Week 3: Saints Wednesday Injury Report

John Hendrix

The first injury report of Week 3 is out for the Saints, which is an estimated one due to the team not practicing. New Orleans is facing a short week and having to host a strong Packers team on Sunday Night Football. Here's a look at the estimated injury report from Wednesday. 

DID NOT PRACTICE: Marcus Davenport (elbow), Michael Thomas (ankle), Chase Hansen (hip), Trey Hendrickson (groin)

LIMITED: Malcom Brown (foot), Terron Armstead (groin)

Michael Thomas is reportedly being seen by Packers team doctor Robert Anderson this week regarding his high ankle injury, so his availability will be one to watch over the next couple of days. Hansen was on the injury report last week, while Hendrickson, Brown, and Armstead are new additions.

Again, this is only the first report, and just an estimation. The real report drops tomorrow, with injury designations coming on Friday.

