Sean Payton given 30-to-1 odds to win NFL Coach of the Year

More and more people are drinking the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Kool-Aid, as shown by some recent NFL Coach of the Year betting odds. Bruce Arians and New England's Bill Belichick have been given 12-to-1 odds to be 2020's AP Coach of the Year, with New Orleans Saints' Sean Payton being towards the bottom at 30-to-1, tied with several others like Dan Quinn and Sean McVay.

AP Coach of the Year Odds

Bill Belichick - 12/1

Bruce Arians - 12/1

Mike McCarthy - 14/1

Frank Reich - 16/1

Andy Reid - 18/1

Kevin Stefanski - 18/1

Kliff Kingsbury - 18/1

Sean McDermott - 18/1

Kyle Shanahan - 20/1

Mike Vrabel - 22/1

Brian Flores - 25/1

Doug Pederson - 25/1

John Harbaugh - 25/1

Vic Fangio - 25/1

Mike Tomlin - 28/1

Mike Zimmer - 28/1

Pete Carroll - 28/1

Anthony Lynn - 30/1

Dan Quinn - 30/1

Matt LaFleur - 30/1

Matt Nagy - 30/1

Sean McVay - 30/1

Sean Payton - 30/1

Matt Patricia - 33/1

Matt Rhule - 33/1

Zak Taylor - 33/1

Joe Judge - 40/1

Jon Gruden - 40/1

Ron Rivera - 40/1

Adam Gase - 50/1

Bill O'Brien - 50/1

Doug Marrone - 50/1

Payton is 131-77 is his time with the Saints, which is good for a .630 winning percentage. He's 37-11 in the last three seasons (.770 winning percentage), going 13-3 in consecutive seasons. The 131 wins places him 27th on the all-time list, tied with Marvin Lewis and Hank Stram. Entering his 14th season as a head coach, Payton is currently two wins behind Mike Tomlin and Pete Carroll (133).

Payton did a fantastic job in 2019, especially after losing Drew Brees for five games. However, he only received one vote for Coach of the Year, as it ultimately went to Ravens coach John Harbaugh, who absolutely deserved it after a 14-2 finish.