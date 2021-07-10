Sean Payton on Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill: "Both of those guys will rise to the challenge."

Saints head coach Sean Payton joined "NFL Total Access" at the American Century Golf Championship to discuss the upcoming season for New Orleans, and the quarterback situation post Drew Brees.

Payton was enjoying a sunny day with his high scorecard at the golf competition. He fielded questions after completing Friday's round of golf with former NFL Comeback Player of the Year Alex Smith and Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly.

Payton was asked if he "relishes the challenge of finding the next guy for the Saints." He replied, "I think there's a part of you as a coach that appreciates it, and you think about it. And, you feel that responsibility to everyone else on the team."

Earlier this week, GM Mickey Loomis told Adam Shein, "those guys are all about winning" regarding Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill.

PAYTON ON WINSTON AND HILL'S OFFSEASON

Payton's first take on his QBs was, "both of those guys have done a great job this offseason, in what was kind of a little unique offseason, I would say."

Winning is the primary goal in New Orleans. By the same token, the pressure of finding the next quarterback is daunting. Still, Payton considers replacing Brees as a collective action for the 2021-22 version of the New Orleans Saints.

"We feel like we've got a real good football team," mentioned Payton, and "there's that challenge of winning each year, especially with our current roster. You know, it's, it's important to get good solid play at that position. We know that, fortunately, we've been able to do that in the prior two years when Drew has been hurt. But, replacing someone like Drew and the career he's had, it really falls on all of us, you know that falls on the coaches and falls on the other players."

PAYTON ON EVALUATING QUARTERBACKS

Payton addressed the question of "how's it going to be evaluating quarterbacks in your system without Drew [Brees] being there as a litmus test?"

"I think both of the players were talking about, I've had the benefit of training, being in meeting rooms with him [Brees], and seeing, you know, the daily grind. And I think we go from there. Obviously, there's a high bar for our team. And so I wouldn't even say just offensively or defensively but. I think both of those guys will rise to the challenge. They both understand the importance of the reps we're going to have in this upcoming training camp. And, you know there's a little bit of a standard, and it's kind of high, so that's okay," answered Payton.

The Payton-Brees connection yielded tremendously high results in the past fifteen seasons. Brees' work ethic and commitment to the game and team will be challenging to replicate.

Leadership, efficiency, ball security, and controlled decision-making are essential for either Jameis and Taysom at the position. But none of this is as critical as earning Sean Payton's trust. Unless he can trust them with "keys to his offense," the search will continue after this season.

SEAN PAYTON-BRIAN KELLY: DISCUSSING BOOK?

It was interesting that Payton was with Ian Book's former college head coach Brian Kelly on Friday. Riding in a golf cart and gaining intel on his rookie quarterback is priceless.

Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill are on one-year deals in 2021. Should both fall short of the team's expectations, could Book be the answer?

We shall see.

