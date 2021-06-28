Ian Book Discusses Senior Bowl, Rookie and Minicamp Experiences

SiriusXM's Jim Miller and Pat Kirwan caught up with Saints rookie QB Ian Book last week to talk about his Senior Bowl, rookie and minicamp experiences.

Saints rookie quarterback Ian Book appeared on SiriusXM's Movin' The Chains with Jim Miller and Pat Kirwan last Thursday as part of the induction festivities for the 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl Hall of Fame. The charity golf outing was held at Lakewood Country Club in Fairhope, Alabama, and also had first-round pick Payton Turner, Cam Jordan, and Archie Manning participating. Jordan was one of five players enshrined into their Hall of Fame.

Ian Book at a Reese's Senior Bowl practice Jan 28, 2021; Mobile, Alabama, USA; National quarterback Ian Book of Notre Dame (12) drills during National practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Book was asked about his week at the Senior Bowl and winning the weekly quarterback award.

"I had a great time. You know, I wanted to be in the Senior Bowl for a long time. I knew about it and watched it every single year," Book said.

"When I got the invitation, it's everything I wanted, a dream come true. So, when I went out there and won the practice quarterback of the week, it was a dream come true to be able to go out there and really compete with everybody who's the best around the country is what I wanted."

Book was on the Saints radar there, and the coin was flipped with the duo asking him about what Sean Payton liked in him.

"I think it was just through my film being tough. I've heard him say that to me before, just being tough, being a leader, and at the end of the day being a winner. Finding a way to win games, whatever that may be, whether that's using my feet or staying in the pocket and letting it rip."

Book revealed that every guy Payton talked to at Notre Dame concerning him said that his job to win at the end of the day no matter, something he did for the Fighting Irish.

Ian Book on Rookie & Minicamp Experience

"Super fun. Just going down there and meeting everybody and obviously getting into a new QB room with Jameis (Winston) and Taysom (Hill), and Trevor Siemian and Coach (Ronald) Curry. It's awesome. All those guys helped me a ton, and I was there for just a month."

Book added, "They're different. So, Jameis will help me in one thing, and Taysom will help me in the other. Just very helpful. I don't think you would see that in every locker room honestly, and these guys were willing to really help me out. Working on a lot of timing. We did a ton of routes on air every single day, working on timing with receivers. Just trying to really figure out the playbook, it's definitely complicated."

Pete Carmichael Jr.'s father actually coached Jim Miller once upon a time, and Carmichael Jr. told Book that the playbook is a confidence thing and he'll get it, as the plays are long thanks to Drew Brees.

"That was definitely the most challenging part, but I already feel like I've made some big strides with that. It's about being comfortable and keep doing that."

Some coaches tend to have a sink or swim mentality for rookies, while others like to ease their players in. According to Book, Payton had a mix of both ends of the spectrum when it came to his first experience.

"For rookie minicamp, we had three days, 30 plays a day. I mean, that's a lot. Maybe not for if it's just a receiver you got to memorize 30 routes, you can do that. But, memorizing 30 full plays and protections is a lot. So, they threw 30 plays a day for three days. So, I think they did a little bit of both, but it's all about handling it and going out there, and honestly, it's about being confident because it's the guys around you that see how you're reacting."

Book said that he hasn't been home since coming to New Orleans. He went from his time with the Saints to a kids camp event in South Bend, Indiana, and then went to Dallas for the rookie showcase. He's headed home to train, workout, and study to get ready for reporting on July 24 for training camp.

