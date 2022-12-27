Sean Payton's name is heating up once again across the NFL after another coaching opening.

Sean Payton is going to be a hot commodity going into the offseason, and his name has been flying out as a potential coaching choice for the Broncos after they fired Nathaniel Hackett following a big loss to the Rams.

CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson reported that Payton's linked to the Chargers, Cowboys, and Cardinals. Naturally, Denver should be an option if they call.

Obviously Sean Payton is a top dog. My understanding right now is Payton has a high affinity for the Chargers & Cowboys, w/t Cardinals being a consideration too, if jobs become available. When Denver calls, I expect him to listen, though he historically prefers strong link to GM.

The Colts and Panthers also have openings, and there will likely be more options open after the end of the season. It was just a few days ago that ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Payton was planning to put together an all-star staff that starts with Vic Fangio as his defensive coordinator.

No one really knows what Sean Payton will end up doing, but we do know that a return to coaching for any team other than the Saints will command some trade assets. If New Orleans can't acquire anything less a first-round pick, then it would be considered a massive failure for such a highly sought-after and proven coach. We also know that Payton is an orchestrator on offense, and needs a situation with the right talent, as well as having a massive say in team operations.

As always, we'll see how things play out, but this should be another fascinating offseason for the Saints. If Dennis Allen can squeeze out another win for New Orleans in their final two games, then he'll likely get another shot at running the team, despite Payton being an option or not.