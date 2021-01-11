Sean Payton Gets "Slimed" Following Wild Card Broadcast on Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon "Slimes" Saints Head Coach Sean Payton following the team's Wild Card victory that was broadcasted on their Network.

For the first time in history, the NFL broadcasted a playoff game on Nickelodeon, with a program targeted towards children. When the news broke earlier in the week that the Bears vs. Saints Wild Card matchup would be the historic NFL game to debut on the same network that is responsible for the long-running cartoon SpongeBob SquarePants, multiple Saints chimed in, including head coach Sean Payton.

Payton pledged to "get slimed" earlier this week in a press conference prior to the playoff clash. True to his word, Payton was slimed postgame, but was not the only Saint to be "slimed" on Sunday. The Nickelodeon broadcast shot "slime cannons" in the end-zone for every touchdown scored in the Wild-Card clash. Thus, leaving Michael Thomas, Latavius Murray and Alvin Kamara to join their Head Coach in getting slimed. However, for the players the "sliming" was virtual while Payton was awarded with a full bucket of slime postgame.

"Hey, I am Sean Payton, Head Coach of the New Orleans Saints and I'm about ready to get slimed after our Super Wild Card win on Nickelodeon this weekend."

New Orleans advances to the NFC's Divisional Round of the 2021 playoffs with the victory and will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 5:40 p.m. CT next Sunday. Nickelodeon will not be carrying the broadcast which should save both NFC South Rivals from being slimed virtually or in person.

For all the latest New Orleans Saints News & Rumors follow:

The Saints News Network at www.saints.media.

Follow Saints News Network’s Writer, Brendan Boylan, on Twitter & Instagram at @btboylan.

Continue to follow all Saints’ coverage on Social Media with Saints News Network at @SaintsNews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.