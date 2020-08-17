Sean Payton: Training Camp Notes - Monday, August 17th

Today was the highly anticipated day of practice in full pads for the New Orleans Saints players, coaches, media, and fans. Sean Payton told media the team "worked on a few different things," but overall, he was "pleased" in the morning's practice. The practice was a short one, only for 90 minutes. Coach Payton was asked about the team's "ramp-up" for the season. His response, "there's no more ramp-ups."

Here are a few high points from his Q & A with the media.

Payton on Emmanuel Sanders

"He's a smart player. He's certainly played a number of years in this league, 11 years. He's a guy that transitions well, and he's good route-runner. He's fairly elusive, and slowly but surely he's picking up the terminology and some of the nuance's relative to what he's doing."

Payton on McCoy and Ruiz

"We're evaluating both of them. They [McCoy and Ruiz] are both getting plenty of work. McCoy's getting work at center and Ruiz at right guard. Probably every second or third day, we'll evaluate flipping them around. So we're rotating those guys, along with Nicky Easton inside. We feel like, obviously, all those reps are important. I think, overall, he's [Ruiz] a pretty quick study."

Payton on P.J. Williams

"I like the fact that he's smart. He's got good ball skills. He had a cause fumble today and an interception today. He's one of those players that I think has good football IQ. So, it's good to give him some additional work. He also is taking snaps of playing in the nickel, and he's got some versatility and understanding."

Payton on Tommy Stevens

"Yeah, look he's working it at the Y-position, we're playing with some of the F-position, he's athletic. He's young, he got a lot to learn, but he put forth the energy and study time to do it."

Plays of the Day at Saints Training Camp

HIGHLIGHTS: Defensive back P.J. Williams had an interception off a tipped pass from Jameis Winston to Juwan Johnson, and forced a late fumble off running back Dwayne Washington that was recovered by new addition Margus Hunt in 11x11 drills… Cornerback Janoris Jenkins came off a corner blitz to bat down a Taysom Hill pass in 11x11 drills … Cornerback Marshon Lattimore had an interception and PBU during 1-x1 drills … It was a relatively light practice with only one 11-on-11 period and the players getting a scheduled day off on Tuesday. (Credit: New Orleans Saints)

The Saints will continue practices in pads throughout the week with Tuesday off. Dealing with the COVID-19 tests, tracers, and wearing masks is the "new norm" for the 2020 New Orleans Saints.

According to Coach Payton, the veteran offensive players with knowledge of the Saints' system is a benefit. The team will continue to experiment with additional personnel groupings. Expect the positions along the offensive line, defensive backfield, and linebacking corps to be under heavy evaluation from those various groupings.