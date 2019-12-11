Saints News Network
'Tis the Season for Injuries - What's Next for the Saints without Davenport and Rankins?

Kyle T. Mosley

How will the New Orleans Saints handle the loss due to injuries of their two former first-round draft choices in DE Marcus Davenport and DT Sheldon Rankins?  The tension is mounting in New Orleans after losing to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.  Unfortunately, at this point in the NFL season, most organizations are battling injuries.  The Saints have hit the injury bug and those injuries have affected their talented defensive line.  Most importantly, the injuries may negatively impact the team well into the playoffs.  

New Orleans will be without 2nd-year Defensive End Marcus Davenport for the season due to a foot injury sustained in the Niners game.   Saints News Network's John Hendrix reported Davenport may have surgery on the injury.

Sheldon Rankins' injury is cloudy.  Reports on Rankins state the injury was to his right ankle or lower leg and is very significant.   John Hendrix' source close to the situation believes Rankins may not return for remainder of the regular season.  The Saints organization have not officially released a statement on Rankins and Davenport.  

The question(s) in the minds of Saints fans point to who will fill those voids on the defensive line?

The Defensive Ends without Marcus Davenport

DE/DT  Mario Edwards, Jr.

DE Trey Hendrickson

DE Carl Ganderson

An NFL source stated New Orleans held workouts on Tuesday with Defensive Ends Noah Spence, Chris Smith and Shane Ray.

The Defensive Line without Sheldon Rankins

DT David Onyemata

DT Malcolm Brown

DT Shy Tuttle

DT Taylor Stallworth (practice squad)

The Saints may consider Noah Spence as a possible candidate to replace Marcus Davenport on the roster.

More information to the injuries will be report on Saints News Network.  Saints News Network followed on Twitter at @SaintsNews.

