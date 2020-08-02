Saints Training Camp: Opt-Outs and COVID-19 Report (Week 1)

TE Jason Vander Lann joins teammate TE Cole Wick as the first New Orleans Saints to opt-out of the 2020 NFL season.

The New Orleans Saints have a pair of TEs opt-out of the 2020 NFL season on Tuesday. Jason Vander Lann, 26, and Cole Wick, 26, both have opted-out because of COVID-19 concerns. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero first reported Wick's decision. The decision for Wick to sit out the season stems because he has asthma.

Vander Lann's reasoning for sitting out is unknown. He become the second New Orleans Saints player to opt-out. Below is a running list of players on COVID-19 protocol or have chosen to opt-out of the 2020 NFL season.

TE Cole Wick was a UDFA signed with the Detroit Lions following the 2016 NFL Draft. In his NFL debut, he recorded his first NFL reception. Wick has played for five NFL teams, appearing in 11 games. He signed a reserve/future contract with the New Orleans Saints in January.

TE Jason Vander Lann, a college QB, signed with the New York Jets after going undrafted in 2016 and was converted to TE. He has played for four NFL franchises, playing in six career games. Vander Lann has appeared in two games with the Saints, returning a kickoff for eight yards in 2019.

