Jaycee Horn Reveals the Story Behind His Dad's Cell Phone Celebration

Jaycee Horn, regarded as one the league's top cornerback prospects, was only four years old when his father pulled out a flip phone after scoring a touchdown on national television. However, the soon-to-be NFL draftee remembers the iconic moment like it was yesterday.

Horn shared his memory of the 2003 Sunday Night matchup between the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints on the All Things Covered podcast this week. “My mom didn’t let us go to Sunday night games cuz we had school the next day," Jaycee said. "We was begging to go, and she didn’t let us go. My dad was like, ‘I’m gonna call you. I’m gonna call you."

Little did four-year-old Jaycee Horn know that it would not be an actual phone call when his father told him he would call him. Instead, Joe Horn "called" his son after putting the Saints up 16-7 in the second quarter with a touchdown reception from quarterback Aaron Brooks.

Following the touchdown, Horn's teammate WR Michael Lewis lifted the padding from the goal post and handed Horn a flip phone. Horn proceeded to stage a phone call, keeping his promise to his son that he would call.

He got in the end zone, and guess that was his way of showing us [that he called]. Jaycee Horn on his father's cell phone celebration in 2003

Horn's "phone call" cost him $30,000, but the celebration was well worth the fine. The 4x Pro-Bowl selection created not just one of the most iconic touchdown celebrations of all time but a lasting memory between him and his son.

South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn is a projected 1st-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and will be a fan favorite if selected by his father's New Orleans Saints.

Saints News Network's Bob Rose calls Horn "an immediate starter" in the NFL and praised the young DB's elite awareness.

"He has elite awareness to the surrounding action while staying locked to his receiver. Horn looks to physically dominate his opponent, but has the ability to stay with the NFL's best athletes anywhere on the field. He should be an immediate starter for the team that drafts him and has the blend of talent to be among the league's elite corners quickly." - Bob Rose, Saints News Network / Bayou Blitz Podcast

