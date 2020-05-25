Saints News Network
Home
Editorial
News
GM Report

The Mercedes-Benz Superdome: Legendary Arena undergoing Renovations and Name Change

Dr.C

The iconic Mercedes-Benz Superdome will soon have a new look and name after 2021. This landmark has held many legendary events, including New Orleans Saints games in its 46-year history.  The venue hosted Super Bowls, NCAA Basketball with Michael Jordan's final shot to LSU's Joe Burrow college football championship, Bayou Classics, boxing spectaculars with great fighters like Muhammad Ali and Sugar Ray Leonard. Fans traveled world-wide to witness The Rolling Stones, Prince, Essence Festivals, Republican National Convention, and Pope Paul II in this arena. The Superdome may have been a part of the New Orleans skyline, but also a part of the world's history for more than four decades.  

New Orleans, LA - In February, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the New Orleans area, I interviewed Mike Hoss, the ASM Global/LSED (formally SMG) Communications Coordinator. I inquired with Hoss about the impact the pandemic would have on the Superdome’s renovations. 

Hoss was candid in sharing what fans can expect after the completion of renovations before the Saints take the field for preseason games.

“You know we live in a right-now society. This is a 4-year renovation project. The plan is to remove the ramps on the east and the west sides to open up the concourse a little and provide more space. The North and South ramps will remain. When it is all said and done, you will get on an escalator and not have to go to 100, 200, 300, and above sections [in the Superdome]. The escalator will take you to your destination as opposed to going to each level.” 

“It’s about modernizing the amenities that our dome has, making it more competitive yet not losing the character. So, the renovations and changes will be gradual. When you come to the dome next Fall, you will not see a lot of amazing, cool changes. We are installing the infrastructure for the enabling package. The first phase is to build a foundation.”

 

Can Saints fans look forward to upgrades in the food, beverage, and concession areas? 

“A part of removing the ramp system is to open up areas for new food options. Part of the plan is to have a centralized commissary. You will purchase food all in one place with many more options for different vendors.” 

Are there plans for locker room updates? 

“Yes. The visitor’s locker rooms will be removed and relocated to the southwest corner. Visitors will come in on the southeast corner and we will add additional locker rooms. This allows the Superdome to host multiple events [at the same time] such as Final Fours, NCAA basketball, and even high school playoff games.” 

The Superdome’s naming rights are renewed in 2021. How will the renovations impact the new name for the Mercedes Benz Superdome? 

“I believe the renovations will help. You know Mercedes Benz has a deal with Atlanta and they are headquartered there. I will not speak for the Saints, but they will have a much newer building with upgraded amenities. 

If you had to close out the interview with what you are most excited about what would that be?

"When the Superdome was being designed, most buildings were built to last 30 years. That was the shelf life. That was Katrina for us. So now we are in the middle of our second lifetime of 30 years and hoping to increase that by 25 or 30 more years. I would like Saints fans to know that this update is a marathon to the finish line and not a sprint. With great expectation, it will be done, and the renovations will be done right. I want to stress the importance of being patient.”

New Orleans Saints and Pelicans Owner Gayle Benson expressed her view in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome's renovation project:

Governor Jon Bel Edwards stated his intent to invest in the state-of-the-art facility, so the Superdome project was dubbed “ENVISION THE FUTURE”. 

On April 17, 2020, the Saints and State of Louisiana began working towards an agreement that will keep the Saints in Louisiana through 2035. The $450 million renovations of the Superdome was a pivotal piece of the deal. The deal would extend the current lease agreement with the state and the Saints for another ten years. The team and Superdome officials agreed that the renovations are necessary to modernize the facility as a competitive venue for the next 15-20 years. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What NFC South team is the biggest threat to the Saints?

For the most part, the Saints are in the driver's seat in the NFC South. However, what team could threaten them to negate a four-peat?

John Hendrix

by

Scotto

Saints Post-Draft Roster: Cornerback

Do the New Orleans Saints have the depth at cornerback strong enough to support their shutdown starting tandem of Lattimore and Jenkins?

Bob Rose

by

Ls70

The Workout:  Saints Players' Offseason Regimen

The New Orleans Saints players have been keeping in shape and working out amid the COVID-19 pandemic and NFL facilities lockdown.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

KTMOZE

Sean Payton Trash Talking Tom Brady

New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton and Tampa Bay Bucs QB Tom Brady have begun friendly trash talking ahead of the 2020 season.

BtBoylan

by

Footballfan55

Saints Post-Draft Roster: Linebacker

New Orleans hopes hopes for better durability from their linebackers around All-Pro Demario Davis in 2020.

Bob Rose

Sean Payton: Using the Undrafted Path to the Saints - Mike Detillier

New Orleans Saints HC Sean Payton reflects on how they have built the team through with drafted and undrafted free agents.

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints Pass Rushers/Defensive Ends, Post Draft

New Orleans boasts one of the NFL's best defenders at defensive end, but needs a former high draft choice to take his game to the next level.

Bob Rose

by

DisGuy

Malcolm Jenkins Foundation awards 20 Scholarships to College Track Students

Saints Safety Malcolm Jenkins and his foundation awarded College Track students over $20K in scholarships and a Microsoft Surface Go 2 to his Virtual Brands Experience competition winner.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

BtBoylan

Saints HC Sean Payton becomes first Jordan Brand Coach

New Orleans Saints Head Coach, Sean Payton, heard these words in Florida, "I'm going to make you my first Jordan Coach" - Michael Jordan

BtBoylan

Saints DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson: Has No Fear of Gronk and Competition

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is confident he can handle any opposing receiver in the NFL, including Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

BtBoylan