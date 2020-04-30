Taysom Hill given "FLEX" Option in 2020 ESPN Leagues' Fantasy Football

Fantasy Football Owners rejoice as the NFL’s most versatile offensive threat since Steelers QB Kordell Stewart can now play as a “FLEX” option in ESPN leagues this fall oppose to just “QB”.

At long last ESPN fantasy football owner’s can use the versatility of Saints QB and do it all offensive threat Taysom Hill. ESPN’s Fantasy Football announced that Hill has will be a TE/Flex option in the 2020 season. However, if Hill were to start games at QB in 2020 ESPN holds the right to strip the TE/Flex option and make him an exclusive QB option.

Throughout the 2019 season many fantasy football owners, across various sites/leagues, were begging leagues to allow Taysom Hill to become a FLEX option in their lineups. Hill was an exclusive QB only play in 2019 despite his usage as a Swiss Army Knife in Sean Payton’s offensive scheme. In 16 regular season games in 2019 Hill scored 10 or more fantasy points four times in standard scoring leagues, including a season high 18.5 on Thanksgiving (Week 13) vs Atlanta. Last season Hill finished as the 32nd ranked QB in total points with 102.2 pts, but would have finished as the 21st ranked TE last season.

NFL Network’s Kay Adams “campaigned” for Hill to become a FLEX option on Good Morning Football last season and gets her wish today.

The BYU product agreed to a two-year, $21M deal to stay in New Orleans through the 2021 season on April 26th. Hill, 29, is entering his fourth-year in the NFL, all with the Saints, and remains in play to become the next starting quarterback of the New Orleans Saints.

