Saints News Network
Home
Editorial
News
GM Report

Taysom Hill given "FLEX" Option in 2020 ESPN Leagues' Fantasy Football

BtBoylan

Fantasy Football Owners rejoice as the NFL’s most versatile offensive threat since Steelers QB Kordell Stewart can now play as a “FLEX” option in ESPN leagues this fall oppose to just “QB”.

At long last ESPN fantasy football owner’s can use the versatility of Saints QB and do it all offensive threat Taysom Hill.  ESPN’s Fantasy Football announced that Hill has will be a TE/Flex option in the 2020 season.  However, if Hill were to start games at QB in 2020 ESPN holds the right to strip the TE/Flex option and make him an exclusive QB option. 

Throughout the 2019 season many fantasy football owners, across various sites/leagues, were begging leagues to allow Taysom Hill to become a FLEX option in their lineups. Hill was an exclusive QB only play in 2019 despite his usage as a Swiss Army Knife in Sean Payton’s offensive scheme. In 16 regular season games in 2019 Hill scored 10 or more fantasy points four times in standard scoring leagues, including a season high 18.5 on Thanksgiving (Week 13) vs Atlanta.  Last season Hill finished as the 32nd ranked QB in total points with 102.2 pts, but would have finished as the 21st ranked TE last season.

NFL Network’s Kay Adams “campaigned” for Hill to become a FLEX option on Good Morning Football last season and gets her wish today.

The BYU product agreed to a two-year, $21M deal to stay in New Orleans through the 2021 season on April 26th. Hill, 29, is entering his fourth-year in the NFL, all with the Saints, and remains in play to become the next starting quarterback of the New Orleans Saints.

For all the latest New Orleans Saints News & Rumors follow: 

The Saints News Network at Si.com/NFL/ Saints

Follow Saints News Network’s Writer, Brendan Boylan, on Twitter & Instagram at @btboylan.

Continue to follow all your Saints coverage on Social Media with Saints News Network at @SaintsNews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Saints Draft Insider: Cesar Ruiz, a Big Guy with a Big Heart

New Orleans Saints drafted Cesar Ruiz to become an immediate starter on the offensive line. But, Cesar's heart may make an immediate fan favorite in the Who Dat Nation.

Dr.C

by

Dr.C

NFL Draft Live Stream: New Orleans Saints 2020 Draft

Saints News Network's live coverage of the New Orleans Saints in the 2020 NFL Draft

Kyle T. Mosley

by

SI Draft Tracker

Jameis Winston agrees to $1.1M and enrolls in Saints QB University

Jameis Winston understands his career is at a crossroads. The best career option was to enroll in Sean Payton and Drew Brees' school for higher learning and join the New Orleans Saints.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

BtBoylan

Saints UDFA Rookie Profile: Joe Bachie, Linebacker

A preview of New Orleans Saints undrafted free agent rookie LB Joe Bachie.

Bob Rose

Top free agents by positions remaining for New Orleans Saints

Could the New Orleans Saints add a few more players from the talent still on the free agent market?

Bob Rose

by

BtBoylan

Jameis Winston eager to be best teammate he can be for the Saints

Jameis Winston turned down more lucrative offers to join the Saints, and is focused on improving every part of his game while in New Orleans.

John Hendrix

by

phoebeisis

New Orleans Saints Potential Salary Cap Casualties

The Saints may not be done adding players, but will need to create some salary cap space to do it.

Bob Rose

Saints UDFA Profile: Calvin Throckmorton, Offensive Lineman

New Orleans Saints profile on undrafted free agent, OL Calvin Throckmorton of Oregon.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

BtBoylan

New Orleans Saints to Sign Quarterback Jameis Winston

The New Orleans Saints are close to a one-year contract with former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston.

Bob Rose

by

Bob Rose

Saints make Jameis Winston signing official

The New Orleans Saints announced on Tuesday evening that the one-year deal with Jameis Winston is official.

John Hendrix