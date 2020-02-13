After a couple of weeks of drama and speculation, the Taysom Hill saga is resounding. The question many in the media have asked focuses on Hill's future potential in the NFL. Can Taysom Hill be the successor for Drew Brees in New Orleans this season or next season?

We want to know your thoughts on Taysom Hill. Can he successfully take over as the New Orleans Saints first-string quarterback this season or next season in the Big Easy?

Hill is more than just a quarterback since arriving in New Orleans. The third-year pro has been a 'spark-plug' and 'play-maker' for the Saints. Hill desires the opportunity to lead a franchise. Will the Saints tender the restricted free-agent quarterback as a 1st or 2nd round pick? Most of all, will they match any team's offer for Hill's services in 2020?

Saints Fans, let us hear your thoughts in the comments section below.