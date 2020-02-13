Saints News Network
Can Taysom Hill be the Starting QB for the Saints? (POLL)

Kyle T. Mosley

After a couple of weeks of drama and speculation, the Taysom Hill saga is resounding.  The question many in the media have asked focuses on Hill's future potential in the NFL.  Can Taysom Hill be the successor for Drew Brees in New Orleans this season or next season?

We want to know your thoughts on Taysom Hill.  Can he successfully take over as the New Orleans Saints first-string quarterback this season or next season in the Big Easy?

Hill is more than just a quarterback since arriving in New Orleans.  The third-year pro has been a 'spark-plug' and 'play-maker' for the Saints.  Hill desires the opportunity to lead a franchise.  Will the Saints tender the restricted free-agent quarterback as a 1st or 2nd round pick?  Most of all, will they match any team's offer for Hill's services in 2020?

Saints Fans, let us hear your thoughts in the comments section below.

Comments (6)
No. 1-5
Kyle T. Mosley
Kyle T. Mosley

Editor

@Dr.C if Taysom was better than Teddy this past year, he would have been the #2. The Saints staff know that he is not as consistent of a passer.

Kyle T. Mosley
Kyle T. Mosley

Editor

BigRob8409
BigRob8409 said: I don’t know if there’s enough to go on yet.

Good point.

BigRob8409
BigRob8409

I don’t know if there’s enough to go on yet.

Dr.C
Dr.C

Editor

I really like Taysom Hill with the Saints, but the jury is still out as it relates to his leadership at the helm and leading the team to victories. I'm more comfortable with Teddy Bridgewater.

Kyle T. Mosley
Kyle T. Mosley

Editor

Let's hear your thoughts Saints fans on Taysom Hill?

