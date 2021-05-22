Report: Taysom Hill is In Idaho, Training, and Focused for Saints Quarterback Job

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill is in Idaho developing his own style and training to become the New Orleans Saints full-time starter in 2021, per report.

© Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Meghan Payton, the WGNO reporter, had an exclusive interview with New Orleans quarterback Taysom Hill.

Hill has been relatively quiet and out of sight this offseason. Why?

Taysom decided to train in Idaho for the upcoming season. He also will face a quarterback competition in training camp against Jameis Winston.

Payton's report did not let us watch Hill's training regimen, but it did enlighten us on his focus. Also, insight on a lesson from Brees.

Balancing life as a new father and training exclusively to become the New Orleans Saints' starting quarterback would seem daunting.

MISSIONARY WORK LESSONS

Instead, the most challenging time for Taysom was his missionary work in Australia.

The "two hardest years I have experienced in my life," noted Hill.

Taysom served for two years as a missionary after completing his studies and collegiate football career at Brigham Young University. Hill's post was in Australia.

Taysom's only contact with his family in the U.S. was via one email per week. He had no privacy during his stint in Australia and was with another Mormon missionary each hour of every day.

I believe the ability to maintain focus in a highly structured environment is a foundation to help Taysom Hill deal with his next challenge - full-time NFL quarterback.

Credit: USA Today Sports

HILL AND BREES

Hill, 30, credits Drew Brees with his game preparation. Taysom watched as Brees would take the game installations and simulate the scenarios in his mind. "He [Brees] was playing through the entire game in his mind," said Hill. Taysom continued, "He was saying, "Okay, here's the call. What happens if we get this coverage. It's what happens if we get this coverage. How am I going to react?"

Hill said it was "super beneficial" and possibly used the technique during the four games he started in 2020 in place of Brees.

TRAINING TO BECOME A STARTER

New Orleans utilized Hill in various positions in his four seasons. Hill's offseason was mixed with training as a quarterback, running back, receiver, and blocker.

In 2021, Taysom mentioned, "this year had been totally focused on just playing quarterback."

Hill has a 3-1 winning record as a starting quarterback in the NFL. Taysom has passed for 1,047 yards in four seasons, four touchdowns, two interceptions, and a 93.7 passer rating.

Nonetheless, ball security was a concern as he fumbled ten times the 2020 season as a quarterback and rusher.

Hill is extremely physically gifted and well-respected by his teammates. The next challenge for Hill is to develop as a 17-game starting quarterback. The demands and rigors will be different from the years under Drew Brees.

Hill believes he ready.

We shall see.