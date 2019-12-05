Michael Thomas honored as NFC Offensive Player of the Month

New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas was honored by the NFL as the NFC Offensive Player of the Month for November 2019. Thomas recorded 37 receptions for 415 yards and 2 touchdowns in November.

Thomas leads the NFL in receptions at 110 and in receiving yards at 1,290 for 2019. He is still on pace to eclipse Hall of Fame WR Marvin Harrison's record of 143 set in 2002. Thomas needs 34 catches in the next four games to set the new receptions record.

What's next for Thomas? He will face a stingy defenses in the 49ers, Colts, and Titans the next three games. Expect a heavy dose of Brees to Thomas in these contests as the Saints cling to the #1 seed in the NFC.

Follow us on Twitter @SaintsNews