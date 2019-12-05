Saints News
Michael Thomas honored as NFC Offensive Player of the Month

Kyle T. Mosley

New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas was honored by the NFL as the NFC Offensive Player of the Month for November 2019.  Thomas recorded 37 receptions for 415 yards and 2 touchdowns in November.  

Thomas leads the NFL in receptions at 110 and in receiving yards at 1,290 for 2019.  He is still on pace to eclipse Hall of Fame WR Marvin Harrison's record of 143 set in 2002.  Thomas needs 34 catches in the next four games to set the new receptions record. 

What's next for Thomas?   He will face a stingy defenses in the 49ers, Colts, and Titans the next three games.  Expect a heavy dose of Brees to Thomas in these contests as the Saints cling to the #1 seed in the NFC.

BREAKING NEWS: Saints to Re-sign Linebacker Manti Te'o

Bob Rose
2

Saints add a veteran linebacker Manti Te'o to bolster depth due to injuries to LB A.J. Klein and LB Alonso.

NFC South News: Ron Rivera Fired by Panthers

Kyle T. Mosley
1

New Orleans Saints NFC South foe, Carolina Panthers, fire Head Coach Ron Rivera after 9 seasons at the helm.

Saints Move Into 1st Place for the NFC Crown

Kyle T. Mosley
1 1

The New Orleans Saints have climbed into first place in the NFC after the 49ers lost to the Ravens on Sunday, 20-17, and Seahawks defeated the Vikings on Monday Night Football, 37-30. However, the war to determine the NFC crown is far from being over for the Saints.

The Battle for NFC Supremacy: 49ers at Saints Preview

Kyle T. Mosley
1 3

A wounded San Francisco 49ers will be hosted by the New Orleans Saints in a battle for NFC Supremacy on Sunday, December 8, 2019 in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Back to the Future: Saints and 49ers Renew an Old Rivalry for NFC Dominance

Bob Rose
0

The Saints hope to reverse their history against San Francisco in this clash of Super Bowl favorites on Sunday afternoon in New Orleans.

Saints Angels of Week 13: The Backups, Saints Quarterbacks - Teddy and Taysom

Dr.C
2

The Saints Backup Quarterbacks Teddy Bridgewater can Taysom Hill can be credited for saving the Saints’ 2019 season, but most of all, a run toward Super Bowl 54.

Saints Fans Guide to Week 13 (SNN/SI)

BtBoylan
1

After clinching the NFC South on Thursday, Saints fans will be scoreboard watching on Sunday as a few matchups will have an impact on the Saints playoff positioning.

Saints 2019 Rookie Class Making Their Presence Felt Down the Stretch

Bob Rose
0

New Orleans Rookies could fuel the Saints run to a Super Bowl championship.

Game Balls: Saints vs. Falcons (Week 13)

BtBoylan
1

After defeating the Atlanta Falcons by the score of 26-18 and clinching their third consecutive NFC South division crown these are the Saints that earned “Games Balls” from Saints News Network’s Brendan Boylan.

Can the Saints 3rd Consecutive NFC South Title be the Charm and Super Bowl 54?

Kyle T. Mosley
1 0

The New Orleans Saints have clinched their third consecutive NFC South Division championship by defeating the Atlanta Falcons 26-18 on Thanksgiving. Is this the "charm" for New Orleans to be in Super Bowl 54?