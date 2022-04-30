Watch: Saints Drafting CB Alontae Taylor
Video of the New Orleans Saints drafting CB Alontae Taylor.
The New Orleans Saints drafted University of Tennessee cornerback Altontae Taylor. Watch the reaction of Taylor with his friends and family as his name is called by the Saints.
Dennis Allen Making the Call
Alontae Taylor /SI Draft Bible
CB | New Orleans
Taylor primarily played outside cornerback, but he has the versatility to play a variety of roles on the defensive backfield. He’s an outstanding combination of size and speed. Taylor is my 139th-ranked player, so this is a bit of a reach based on my rankings.
Alontae Taylor on the Draft
